Ferry Corsten Presents New Digital Concept, “CHRONOS”

Ferry Corsten is bringing fans closer to the experience with the announcement of his new digital show, “CHRONOS“. It’s a three-part series that will take fans on an electrifying trip through time and sound. Consequently, they can explore Ferry’s past, present, and future in a unique and exciting way. Call it a kaleidoscopic journey of sorts in exploring, reliving, and celebrating the career of one of dance music most celebrated pioneers.

Save the dates

Ferry and his team, together with virtual venue Looped, have built CHRONOS. This one-of-a-kind concept gives fans the freedom to choose their perspective on how their world blends with his. The run of events takes place on October 30th, December 4th and December 31st on Looped. Additionally, viewers will be able to pick their own adventure and tailor a unique setting to their preference. The first show will see Ferry Corsten delve through his exhaustive collection. The December 4th show will be his birthday celebration, as he celebrates it with fans through the second event. The final show, taking place on New Year’s Eve, will span 24 live stream sets across 24 time zones. Accordingly, viewers will have the opportunity to watch NYE on their time, ushering in 2021 with the perfect New Year’s Eve experience.

New concepts, old methodology

2020 has provided Ferry Corsten with a brief moment of introspection. As a result, the legend has had time to reflect and maximize on the extended studio time available to him. Moreover, this extended production interval has manifested in a thrilling output of new music and experimentation. Ferry’s musical approach sees him absorbing contemporary influences while retaining his Trance roots in order to remain dynamic and evolutionary. What CHRONOS offers is a journey and celebration, together with Ferry, into that evolution. As such, fans ought not to miss this terrific trifecta of tantalizing Trance on October 30th, December 4th and December 31st on Looped.