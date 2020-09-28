First North American Hotel Balcony EDM Festival in Ft. Lauderdale Beach

Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, a very beautiful beachfront hotel located in Fort Lauderdale Beach, will become the first North American hotel to host a balcony EDM festival. This innovative, one-of-a-kind house music festival titled “House In The Hotel” will occur on October 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST. The DJ headliners of Bahia Mar’s “House In The Hotel” are Wax Motif, SNBRN and Noizu. Additionally, the supporting acts are NETGATE and CHUY.

Bahia Mar’s “House In The Hotel” is an exclusive four-hour, full-production show that will have the attendees feeling like they are experiencing a private concert. What makes “House In The Hotel” very unique is that since it is a balcony EDM festival, the attendees are experiencing it vertically. Furthermore, the promoters of this fantastic festival at Bahia Mar are Vivid Sky Productions, Beatgig and Burnt Backline. Last but not least, the media partner for “House In The Hotel” is FestWorld Magazine, the world’s first music festival lifestyle magazine.

Ticket/room information for “House In The Hotel” at Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach

Regarding the tickets and rooms at Bahia Mar, Vivid Sky Productions mentioned on the event page for “House In The Hotel” that attendees must purchase a ticket and room combo. Each attendee can bring up to three friends to enjoy “House In The Hotel” at Bahia Mar. Whether if the attendees select a room that has one king-sized bed that holds up to two people or a room that has two queen-sized beds that can hold up to four people, they must pay a total of $450 per room plus tax. To conclude the ticket/room information for “House In The Hotel”, here is a list of the other fees.

Resort fee: $37 per two 2 people.

Parking: $12 per car. (Each car that is in a party’s reservation will be charged the daily parking fee of $12 per day).

Incidentals: $82 per day. (An authorization hold of $82 will be charged on the guest’s card at check-in. It will cover any incidental room charges).

Damage deposit: (A damage deposit of $200 will be charged to the guest’s card at check-in. It will cover any damages).

You can also view the ticket/room information on Hilton Doubletree’s page about the event as well. Bahia Mar Hotel reserved a total of 60 rooms for the event, 50 double rooms and 10 kings. However, there are only 10 rooms remaining as of this article’s publication. To start purchasing tickets and booking rooms, click on this BOOK NOW link. Please allow 7-10 business days for ticket processing.

Additional details on the event

For the guests who will attend “House In The Hotel”, they will have access to a lot of amazing amenities at Bahia Mar. For instance, the guests will receive internet access, two beach loungers, towels at FTL Beach, beach bike rentals for two, two bottles of water daily and two complimentary resort cocktails. The event still has limited VIP experience available.

Each room has balconies that face the massive, fully-customized innovative set that includes everything from high-quality speakers to colorful laser designs. In fact, this set will leave a memorable impression on each guest at Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach for the rest of their lives as they get to enjoy a wonderful show in a vertical manner. One more thing to note is that all “House In The Hotel” tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.