EVENTS

Flosstradamus Brings “HDYFEST” to Park ‘N Rave

Flosstradamus joins the list of talented artists who have performed at the unique and innovative Park 'N Rave Concert Series.

Photo of Kenny Ngo Kenny Ngo Send an email 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Flosstradamus will bring his awesome sound to Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave Concert Series for two nights, Apr. 16-17, 2021, at NOS Events Center.

Flosstradamus will bring his festival-ready sound to Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave Concert Series for two nights. Flosstradamus will perform on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, from 6 – 10 pm at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA. Tickets for the 18+ “HDYFEST: Hotbox Edition” show are on sale now. Click on this link to purchase tickets for Flosstradamus’ anticipated Park ‘N Rave event.

Flossatradamus headlines Park ‘N Rave

Hailing from Chicago, Flosstradamus aka Curt Cameruci rose to prominence in the dance music scene by incorporating his own trap and hip-hop edge throughout his decade long career. Earlier this year, he released “So Far” with Nonsens, and he has collaborated with the likes of Major Lazer, A-Trak, NGHTMRE, Waka Flocka Flame, Post Malone and more. He has also performed on the biggest festival stages in the world, including EDC Las Vegas.

Car passes, social distancing guidelines and traffic laws

Car passes will start at $200, allowing up to five (5) adults per vehicle with pricing varying based on row selection. Additional individual passes will be available for purchase for larger vehicles. Everyone must follow social distancing guidelines and traffic laws at all times. Additional event information can be found here, and a full list of frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Follow the Park ‘N Rave Concert Series

The Park ‘N Rave Concert Series will continue with new artists performing every weekend. Follow Insomniac on Facebook Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Kenny Ngo

Kenny Ngo

Kenny is a passionate sports and music fan with soccer being his #1 sport and European (particularly French and Dutch) house music being his #1 genre. His favorite producers are Martin Solveig, Sebastian Ingrosso, Madeon, Tiesto, and Armin Van Buuren.

Related Articles

Photo of HARD Summer Music Festival 2021 Lineup Announcement

HARD Summer Music Festival 2021 Lineup Announcement

4 hours ago
Photo of Insomniac’s EDC Orlando 2021 Tickets Will Go On Sale

Insomniac’s EDC Orlando 2021 Tickets Will Go On Sale

1 day ago
Photo of Relentless Beats Returns With Easter Weekend Pod Concerts

Relentless Beats Returns With Easter Weekend Pod Concerts

2 days ago
Photo of HARD London Announces Lineup for Inaugural UK Festival

HARD London Announces Lineup for Inaugural UK Festival

3 days ago
Close
Close