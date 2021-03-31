Flosstradamus Brings “HDYFEST” to Park ‘N Rave

Flosstradamus will bring his festival-ready sound to Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave Concert Series for two nights. Flosstradamus will perform on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, from 6 – 10 pm at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA. Tickets for the 18+ “HDYFEST: Hotbox Edition” show are on sale now. Click on this link to purchase tickets for Flosstradamus’ anticipated Park ‘N Rave event.

Flossatradamus headlines Park ‘N Rave

Hailing from Chicago, Flosstradamus aka Curt Cameruci rose to prominence in the dance music scene by incorporating his own trap and hip-hop edge throughout his decade long career. Earlier this year, he released “So Far” with Nonsens, and he has collaborated with the likes of Major Lazer, A-Trak, NGHTMRE, Waka Flocka Flame, Post Malone and more. He has also performed on the biggest festival stages in the world, including EDC Las Vegas.

Car passes, social distancing guidelines and traffic laws

Car passes will start at $200, allowing up to five (5) adults per vehicle with pricing varying based on row selection. Additional individual passes will be available for purchase for larger vehicles. Everyone must follow social distancing guidelines and traffic laws at all times. Additional event information can be found here, and a full list of frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Follow the Park ‘N Rave Concert Series

The Park ‘N Rave Concert Series will continue with new artists performing every weekend. Follow Insomniac on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.