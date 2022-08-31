Flume Headlines at Phoenix Raceway on Sept. 3rd

RELENTLESS BEATS, Arizona’s awesome electronic music promoter, is proud to soon host Flume. The future bass artist will head over to the prestigious Phoenix Raceway and headline what will be a spectacular event during Labor Day weekend.

FLUME on Tour in AZ

Relentless Beats, widely recognized as one of the Southwest’s most prolific independent promoters, represents Australian musician, DJ, and record producer, Flume to perform at Phoenix Raceway as part of his US Tour on September 3, 2022. Riding a wave of popularity for one of his recent singles, ‘ESCAPE’, the future bass star is credited for his influence over music as he helped popularize the genre of future bass. Featuring special guests TSHA and Sega Bodega, a variety of beats, including electronic, hip hop, trap, pop, future bass, and more.

Flume’s amazing event will roar throughout the Raceway presenting fans with an elevated music experience. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 8:00 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to attend. For complete information and tickets visit www.relentlessbeats.com. Stay connected on Instagram and Twitter (@RelentlessBeats) and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/relentlessbeats/.

Event Details

WHAT: Relentless Beats Presents Flume

WHEN: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 8:00 p.m. MST

WHERE: Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323

COST: General Admission: $49, VIP: $120