Franky Wah Heightened Senses at Halcyon in San Francisco

Franky Wah, the very talented house music DJ/producer, concluded his North American tour over Thanksgiving weekend. Franky Wah’s North American tour began on November 18 at Denver’s The Bar Standard and concluded at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on November 27. Recently, the UK house artist returned to the Anjunadeep label with his new release, “Bring Me Back To You” featuring singer-songwriter iiola. The track’s release is just one of Franky Wah’s many bangers that he has released this year. Some notable tracks Franky Wah released in 2021 that people should look out for include the respective collaborative singles with Carl Cox and Lee Foss, “We Are One” and “Name Of Love”.

On November 19, Franky Wah performed at Halcyon in San Francisco. Halcyon is a small yet comfortable nightclub that really exhibit deep, underground vibes. Upon arrival inside Halycon, the environment inside allows the guests to relax while the music was playing. The bar was on the left side, the VIP area was behind the decks, and upstairs, there were more couches and a secondary bar as well. Anyways, here is a review of Franky Wah’s show at Halcyon in San Francisco on November 13.

Franky Wah Provided the Chill Vibes at Halcyon

While inside Halcyon, Franky Wah played tracks that amplified an already laid-back environment. There were attendees inside Halcyon that were grooving to the flows while catching up with their friends or making new ones. Although the pandemic is still around, the whole atmosphere inside Halcyon remained the same as it was before the “new normal” came into effect. As Franky Wah played his top tracks such as “You’re Not Alone” and “Come Together”, every person inside felt a great sense of euphoria. The event started at 10 PM and lasted near the wee hours of the morning, which really represented the “Dusk To Dawn” environment of Halcyon.

Music Always Help With Everything, Especially Franky Wah’s

At Franky Wah’s show at Halcyon, almost everyone there was feeling very good about themselves. Even if they were just swaying their bodies or actively grooving on the dance floor, the music from the UK house artist still uplifted everyone’s moods. Franky Wah’s show at Halcyon proved that he remains one of the world’s top house talents to look out for. Follow the artist on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and SoundCloud. Also, check out his music on Spotify below. Last but not least, check out One EDM’s interview with Franky Wah last year as well.