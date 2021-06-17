EVENTS

Global Dance Festival 2021 Returns to a post-pandemic Colorado

The iconic Denver, CO festival returns to Empower Field July 23rd & 24th 2021

Global Dance Festival 2017

(Denver, CO) The Global Dance Festival 2021 lineup will be a scorching hot affair. With ample space for some amazing stages, food trucks, an art park and the most sought after artists in North America ready to take on Denver at Empower Field, this one won’t go unnoticed. Global Dance is once again ready to bring the heat to a post-pandemic Colorado.

What is Global Dance Festival?

In the past, Global Dance has brought together some of the best names in electronic dance music. This year is no different! The insanely stacked lineup that Global is bringing features artists from all across the electronic dance music spectrum, with everything from riddim to house to dubsteb. Fans will look forward to giants like Kaskade, Tiesto, Excision, Claude VonStroke in addition to others. Moreover, they will also look forward to a very special back to back to back performance from Illenium, Said the Sky, and Dabin. Check out the rest of this years massive lineup in the image below.

Global Dance Festival 2021 lineup
Image via www.facebook.com/globaldancefestival/

Aside from an absolutely stellar lineup, Global Dance Festival 2021 fans can expect everything from local cuisine at amazing food trucks, to Colorado’s best returning Silent Disco. Fans can also look forward to some brand new art installations in the Global Art Park, as well as returning installations, and some of the best live performers in Colorado.

Get tickets now!

Global Dance Festival is returning in 2021! Founded by Global Dance, the festival will be held at Empower Field at Mile High. This year’s lineup includes some of the best DJs in America and tickets are on sale now! You can get them at the official website of Global Dance Festival 2021. Hurry though, tier 1 tickets are already sold out and tier 2 will go quickly. Will you be attending? Let us know in the comments below!

