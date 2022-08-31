EVENTS

Goldrush’s Biggest Lineup Announced in Arizona

BASK IN THE GLOW OF GOLDRUSH’S BIGGEST LINEUP TO DATE, AS THE NEON DREAMS LINEUP IS ANNOUNCED.

Goldrush 2022

AC Slater, Bob Moses, Chris Lake, Dom Dolla, Excision, Ghastly, G Jones, Herobust, Kaskade, Noizu, REZZ, Seven Lions, and More Announced

GOLDRUSH RETURNS

With a sizzle and definitive pop, the Phase 01 lineup of Goldrush: Neon Dreams is superb! This lineup is surely going to illuminate Relentless Beats’ plans for its marquee Fall festival. Taking place at Phoenix Raceway, which has also hosted Phoenix Lights: Altered OrbitDeadbeats ArizonaBTSM: Once  Upon A Time In CyberworldUnder Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, and more, October 7th, 8th, and 9th, 2022, the three-day experience will build beyond past, kitschy, wild, west incarnations of Goldrush, creating a neon utopia. 

Artist Lineup

Goldrush: Neon Dreams Phase 01 lineup includes 1788-LAC SlaterARMNHMRBob Moses (Club Set); Boogie TChris LakeDa TweekazDom DollaExcisionGhastlyG JonesHerobustJerroKaskadeLuciiMichael SparksNetskyNoizuREZZSchadeSeven LionsSpace Laces, and Wuki. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the strong lineup, Goldrush will return with branded activations such as the Beatbox Silent Disco and the Roller Disco powered by White Claw, travel packages for our out-of-town guests and those in need of a staycation. VIP and table options at both main stages, which include entrance to the festival, access to the VIP lounge and viewing deck, dedicated express entry, packaged food and beverage, and dedicated host, server, and cocktail staff, are open for inquiries.

Ticket Info

All ticket levels, including General Admission, VIP, and Platinum, are still available. Pricing starts at $199, before fees. Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for all ticket options.

Goldrush is produced by Relentless Beats, Universatile Music and Global Dance. Visit www.goldrushfestaz.com for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Twitter and Instagram at @GoldrushFestAZ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldrushFestAZ. Goldrush is an 18+ event.

Goldrush Video Announcement

