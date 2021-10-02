Gorgon City Turned Up The Heat at The Midway

Gorgon City, the electrifying British house duo, turned up the heat at The Midway in San Francisco. Gorgon City performed a fantastic set in “The City by the Bay” on Friday, September 24th. Their set came just days before they released their latest single, “Never Let Me Down” featuring Hayley May, on Wednesday, September 29th.

Gorgon City’s stop at The Midway in San Francisco is a part of their 27-date Olympia Album Tour. The duo introduced their third album Olympia on June 25th and the 18-track release provides so many good vibes. These good vibes are filled with innovative rhythms and energetic beats, which were shown at the show on September 24th.

Gorgon City at San Francisco’s The Midway for Olympia Album Tour

Before Gorgon City arrived on stage, the opening act was Syd Grls. Syd Grls performed from 9-11 PM and provided great entertainment that kicked off an amazing Friday night. Then, when Gorgon City made their presence known, the crowd cheered delightfully, knowing that splendid house music was approaching. When Gorgon City began producing their set, the crowd knew that the duo was going to play awesome house music. Gorgon City played their superb tracks from Olympia including “House Arrest” feat. Sofi Tukker, “Ecstasy” feat. Jem Cooke, and “Sweet Temptation”. They even played their popular tracks like “Ready For Your Love” and “There For You” as well.

Everyone inside The Midway from people standing on the General Admission floor to those grooving on the top level VIP lounge enjoying the music minute-by-minute. This type of vibe was definitely something many people missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in lockdowns, which led to postponements and cancellations of live music events. As everyone was dancing to Gorgon City’s unique house music, it felt like the nightclub atmosphere remained the same before COVID occurred. As of this writing, Gorgon City’s Olympia Tour is still going strong and next month, their tour will take them back to the United Kingdom. Stream and download Gorgon City’s Olympia now on various streaming platforms and also listen to them on Spotify below.