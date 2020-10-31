EVENTS

Green Velvet Joins Relentless Beats’ Events with RBDeep Elite

Relentless Beats has another event coming out on November 8 called "RBDeep Elite"

RBDeep Elite Green Velvet

Relentless Beats brings techno legend Green Velvet to the stage with RBDeep Elite.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 8, at the Arizona Rawhide Event Center. Walker & Royce, John Summit, Sage Armstrong, and Michael Hooker will also perform to round off the night as an unforgettable dance experience.

RBDeep Elite comes immediately after Subtronics‘ performance at the Rawhide Event Center. As well as a week after the Relentless Beats’ Halloween event, RITUAL.

Relentless Beats’ RBDeep Elite will allow fans to enjoy Green Velvet in socially distanced pods measured at 10′ by 8′. Fans can order concessions and merchandise directly to their pods as well. Tickets are already on sale and begin at $150 for parties of five. Meanwhile, there is also the option to add three others at the gate.

In continuation with previous events, Relentless Beats will also honor all state, federal, and CDC safety guidelines.


