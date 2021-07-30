2021 has been an exceptional year for GRiZ fans. Following a string of collaborations with artists such as Elohim, Ganja White Night, Big Gigantic, and Cherub, he released his 7th studio album Rainbow Brain In July. As he jumps between genres with stylistic fluidity, this electric new release proves that GRiZ’s style is constantly evolving yet always satisfying. Fans are excited to see what surprises are in store for his highly anticipated Red Rocks Amphitheatre show.

On September 6th, GRiZ will perform three completely unique sets covering his laidback “Chasing The Golden Hour” style. It is a renowned ‘10-’17 set, and it is also a Full Flex bangers-only triumph. Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a famous North American venue, at which GRiZ has a history of amazing sold-out shows.

GRiZ’s latest album Rainbow Brain. Creds: Spotify

If you’re interested in seeing GRiZ’s Red Rocks Labor Day show, act fast to get your tickets as they won’t last long. GRiZ has a history of sold out shows shortly following his show announcements, especially his recent shows. From the ‘GRiZMAS In July’ double-header at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater in Wilmington, North Carolina to ‘Space Camp’ at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum and ‘Another World’ at Denver’s 1st Bank Center, it is obvious that ticket demand is only increasing as he continues to release new high energy funk bangers throughout the year.

