Hangout Music Festival Lineup For May 2022 Return

Earlier this week, Hangout Music Festival announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 20-22, 2022. The festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer. Hangout Music Festival’s epic weekend will bring together a diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for the first time since 2019.

For three unforgettable days, attendees will gather together on the stunning white sand beaches of Southern Alabama’s famed Gulf Shores. The festival strongly focuses on community bonding and many fans and performers alike have admired it since its 2010 debut. Part-music festival and part-immersive travel experience, guests will also get the chance to participate in diverse activities and events that help to make Hangout a true music vacation.

Hangout Music Festival 2022 is going to be awesome

Some of the headliners at Hangout Music Festival include the likes of Post Malone, Tame Impala, and Halsey. Additionally, prominent electronic music DJs/producers who will perform there include Zedd, ILLENIUM, and LP Giobbi. Aside from the music, there are many amenities that will definitely attract many fans during that weekend.

Beyond the music lineup, Hangout is a one-of-a-kind experiential festival featuring stage-side VIP pools, hammocks lining the beach, majestic oceanside views, and plenty of activities for attendees. These activities include beach volleyball, full-sized roller rink disco dancing, dance parties by the water, and much more to be announced.

Ticket information

Pre-sale registration for tickets to Hangout 2022 is now available on the festival’s official website. Those interested can sign-up for a limited time to take part in the December 10th presale date. Meanwhile, the General Onsale for the festival will take place on December 13th. 3-Day General admission tickets are $339 during the Early Bird sale and will increase to $359 after that. There is also a 3-Day GA Plus option priced at $509 that includes access to the GA Plus Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, and areas to relax, along with Priority GA Plus entrances at all festival gates.

Guests seeking the VIP treatment can choose between two options. With the 3-Day VIP choice priced at $1,219, guests will have access to exclusive artist performances, upfront viewing areas at designated stages, a stage-side pool at the Hangout Main Stage, private air-conditioned bathrooms, a VIP Grove with complimentary cocktails, beer, wine and snacks, priority VIP entrances, and more. The 3-Day Super VIP option priced at $1,839 will include all of those amenities along with access to the viewing deck at the Hangout Stage with hot tubs, jacuzzis, and a full bar, a VIP dining room with complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs, golf cart shuttles to designated stages, and more.

More information about Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Gulf Shores and its neighboring city of Orange Beach also offer a wide variety of places to stay at. These places include condos, homes, cottages, and hotels, as well as a mix of locally-owned restaurants offering the best in Gulf seafood. For all the details, visit the official website of Gulf Shores or visit the Hangout website for lodging options and more information.

What to expect from Hangout Music Festival 2022

Beyond the music itself, the community aspect of Hangout remains at the core of the festival’s experience. This starts with the festival’s logo known as the “shaka,” which symbolizes the “hang loose” mantra of beach and surf culture. The “hang loose” mantra also provides deeper meaning that represents solidarity, friendship, compassion, respect, and mutual understanding. That mantra is something that many people would definitely need to live by during these past couple years. Hopefully by the time Hangout Music Festival kicks off, things will fully become better in today’s world.

Full lineup