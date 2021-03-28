HARD London Announces Lineup for Inaugural UK Festival

HARD Events produces some of the most iconic events in contemporary music. These events include HARD Summer Music Festival, HOLY SHIP!, HARD Day of the Dead, and HARD Red Rocks. HARD is synonymous with larger-than-life performances from the biggest stars in dance music and hip-hop, as well as providing a platform to champion emerging talent and genres

This spectacle is now heading to the United Kingdom for an epic all-day summer festival in London on Saturday, Aug. 21 with a stacked lineup including Alesso, Jauz, Tchami, Dillon Francis and more. The Drumsheds, one of the most unique event spaces in the city, will play host to HARD London. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 31 at noon GMT on HARD Fest’s official website.

HARD London will mark the second time the brand has set foot in the UK, most recently producing an unforgettable stage at Creamfields in 2016. Since its 2007 inception, the HARD brand has been synonymous with epic summer highlights for music fans in the United States, and as the brand heads overseas, HARD London promises to bring even more energy and excitement to the United Kingdom. This is just the first phase of its impressive lineup with additional artists to be announced at a later date.

The lineup includes artists like Dillon Francis who has been on fire recently with releases like his “We’re Good” remix, “Places”, and “Be Somebody”. Weighing in is also progressive house guru Alesso, and French DJ Tchami, hot off the heels of his new release with Curbi.

Here’s the full confirmed lineup:

Alesso

Jauz

Holy Goof

Tchami

Dillon Francis

Malaa

Kayzo

Bloody Beetroots

Noizu

Gentlemens Club

Duke & Jones

Whipped Cream

Holly

Siren

Oppidan

Limited pre-sale GA and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday, March 31 at noon GMT. Early bird passes start at £39.50. Sign up for presale access at www.hardfest.uk.

For updates on the 2021 festival, follow HARD London on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and online at www.hardfest.uk.