HARD Summer Music Festival 2021 Lineup Announcement

HARD Events has announced the 2021 return of its flagship event, HARD Summer Music Festival, with a complete lineup and new home. HARD Summer Music Festival 2021 will touch down at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino on Jul. 31 – Aug. 1. The 2021 installment will see the continuation of the forward-thinking electronic music and hip hop curation that HARD is known for. Additionally, passes will go on sale this Friday, Apr. 2, at 10 am PT for a $9.95 deposit.

HARD Summer Music Festival makes its comeback in 2021

HARD Summer will carry out its mission as a cultural barometer of who and what’s trending in modern music, always prevailing as a cutting-edge festival with multi-genre curation at the center of its ethos. Fans can still expect industry-leading performances from today’s most in-demand headliners and tomorrow’s superstars, a calling card synonymous with the storied HARD experience.

Notable DJs at HARD Summer Music Festival 2021

HARD Summer will again welcome some of electronic music’s most momentous acts, including a special back to back set from dance music icons DJ Snake and Malaa, genre-blending beatsmith REZZ, Grammy winning producer Kaytranada, HARD favorite Dillon Francis, a special “Old Skool Dubstep Set” from Skream!, and the similarly massive pairing of trap legends Baauer and RL Grime. Bass music continues its triumph with sets by JAUZ, Kayzo, Ekali, Slushii, JOYRYDE, SAYMYNAME, Yultron, Virtual Riot, k?d, and a back to back set from experimental bass pioneers G Jones and EPROM, followed by a showcase of leading house selectors like underground dance music sensation Maya Jane Coles, tech-house power players Solardo, Hot Creations co-founder Lee Foss, and DIRTYBIRD mainstays Walker & Royce, Ardalan, and VNSSA.

Notable rappers

Rap will continue to be at the centerstage of HARD Summer as well with headlining sets from Future, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, and Iann Dior plus some of hip-hop’s most relevant names like Lil Durk, Mario Judah, $NOT, Rubi Rose, and DJ Scheme.

Debut at San Bernardino’s NOS Event Center

With its debut at the NOS Event Center, festival goers will revel in a new expanded layout that will provide plenty of shade on the lush shores of its one-acre lagoon. HARD Summer will transform the venue’s fairgrounds and racetrack with five outdoor stages, including the iconic HARD Stage that has hosted some of the biggest names in contemporary music. With the utmost comfort of attendees in mind, there will be free water stations, shade structures, and cooling mist systems located throughout the venue. Fans who opt for the VIP package will enjoy additional dedicated shade areas and the HARD Splash Pool, complete with floaties. Also included for VIPs are signature food and cocktails available for purchase at cash bars, dedicated bathrooms, expedited festival entrance, special dance areas at each stage and more.

Trevor “DJ Crap My Pants” Wallace

HARD has also released a lineup video showing off the humorous side of the brand with a “special appearance” from DJ Crap My Pants. Watch to see fan favorite DJs act alongside a celebrity cameo from comedian and YouTube star Trevor Wallace:

HARD will be working closely with local officials to implement necessary safety precautions and will follow state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the event. It is with brighter days ahead that HARD Summer Music Festival 2021 will lead the festival calendar with one of the year’s biggest lineups and production plans, making it this summer’s most anticipated music festival. For more tickets and info, visit HARD Summer’s official website. Furthermore, definitely check out HARD Summer 2021’s official trailer at the top of this post.

HARD Summer Music Festival 2021’s Lineup (in ABC)