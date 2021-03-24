Imagine Music Festival 2021 Official Lineup Release

After a challenging 2020 that derailed festivals globally, the world is finally ready to dance again. Imagine Festival organizers are excited for the festival’s comeback September 17-19, 2021, and today are releasing the official Imagine Music Festival 2021 lineup. Tickets go on sale March 23rd at 01:00 P.M. EST. Earlier this year, the festival also revealed the big news that it would be moving locations to the breathtaking Bouckaert Farm in the City of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia. This new chapter for Imagine Festival allows endless potential for a more immersive experience. Guests will now feel the embrace of Mother Nature while bathing in the forest and enjoying the magic of Imagine Festival.

Imagine Music Festival 2021’s B2B sets and takeovers

Loaded with massive B2B sets and record label takeovers, the lineup for Imagine Music Festival 2021 includes Excision; Illenium; Kaskade; Gryffin; Madeon; 3LAU; Adventure Club B2B Riot Ten; Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blunts & Blondes, Carnage B2B Borgore; CharlestheFirst; Clozee; Dabin; Dion Timmer; Ghost Rydr (Ghastly B2B Joyryde); Kasbo; Kayzo B2B Subtronics; Liquid Stranger; Peekaboo; Subtronics (“Wooked on Tronics” set); Shpongle Droid (Simon Posford Live, featuring Android Jones); Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive. The Disco Inferno stage will feature Fisher with the Catch & Release Takeover and including Lee Foss; Malaa; Shiba San; Walker & Royce; John Summit; Noizu; Sidepiece; SNBRN; VNSSA; Dillon Nathaniel; Deeper Purpose; LP Giobbi; Subrinse, and Westend.

The Wakaan Takeover will feature Liquid Stranger; Champagne Drip B2B Luzcid; Shlump; G-Rex; Esseks; Sully; Mize, and a Wakaan Family B2B set. Other artists joining the Imagine lineup: Abelation; Alber-K; Blackgummy; Brondo; Corrupt UK; Devault; Dieselboy; Eddie Gold; Joyce Muniz; Kaivon; Laser Assassins; Leah Culver; Lick, Mersiv; Moore Kismet; No Mana; Of the Trees, and Reaper. Local and regional support, along with much more detail of activities and surprises, will be released along our journey to the gates opening to Imagine.

Also returning in 2021 is an even bigger Imagine Festival Daytime Pool Party where Kaskade will heat up the decks for fans as part of his second set of the festival.

Co-Founder Glenn Goodhand talks about this year’s event

“The diversity and special B2Bs make this one of the most exciting lineups to date. We are putting together an experience we hope will help relieve some of the pain we have felt over this past year- nature is now our ultimate special guest. I get chills thinking about the moments we will share again”. Imagine Festival co-founder, Glenn Goodhand

Imagine Festival General Admission passes on sale

3-day General Admission passes are available starting at on $35 down. GA passes start at $269 and VIP passes with express entry into the festival, commemorative VIP wristband, exclusive viewing areas, VIP bars, and lounges, and private air-conditioned VIP trailer restrooms start at $399 for a 3-day pass, before fees. 2-pack bundles and camping options are also available. Payment plans are now available all tickets types. Tickets are available online for fans to purchase now. Imagine Music Festival is an 18 and over event.

Imagine Music Festival is produced by Iris Presents. Visit Imagine Festival’s official website for the most up-to-date information. Fans can stay connected for updates on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.