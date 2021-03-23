Insomniac and Factory 93 Present Skyline Music Festival

Memorial Day Weekend is gearing up to be an exciting one as Insomniac announces and launches Skyline, a 2-day house and techno music festival taking place in Orlando, Florida.

Insomniac is not the only event promoter with a festival in Florida for Memorial Day Weekend, as Sunset Music Festival is also happening west of Skyline in Tampa, Florida. Renowned for its immersive designs and phenomenal art, Insomniac takes these elements to Skyline as the underground festival will include graffiti, murals, and additional art.

The Skyline music festival already announced its lineup, including headliner performances from artists like Blond:ish, DJ Tennis, Lee Foss, Maceo Plex, Nicole Moudaber, and The Martinez Brothers. Additionally, artists like Anabel Englund, DJ Minx, Cocodrills, and more, will join the stage for the 2-day event.

Tickets are currently on sale at Insomniac’s website starting at $40 for general admission, although attendees can also opt for VIP passes. According to Insomniac, patrons must bring and wear a mask at all times while on festival grounds.

House and techno fans have much to look forward to with the stacked lineup as Insomniac and Factory 93 slowly reintroduce live events and festivals across the country.

