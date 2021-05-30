Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival Second Day Tickets Sold Out

Just five minutes after going on sale two days ago, tickets for the second day of Insomniac Events’ inaugural Day Trip Festival have sold out. The brand-new house music, waterfront festival will take place July 3-4, 2021 at Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront. It is featuring a lineup of leading house music tastemakers including Chromeo, Diplo, Tchami, John Summit, ARTBAT, Wax Motif, Nora En Pure, VNSSA, Lee Foss, Sofi Tukker, and more.

Insomniac is working hard to accommodate the continued demand for tickets to the two-day festival. Fans are able to sign up for the waitlist by clicking on this link. Afterwards, they will receive a notification if and when additional tickets become available. Day Trip Music Festival is proud to kick off the summer festival season as LA’s first festival back. Back in September, tickets for the festival’s first day sold out within 90 minutes. For the latest updates, follow Day Trip on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

What to expect at Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival 2021

Insomniac Events is ready to welcome people back out to the dance floor during the highly-anticipated first edition of Day Trip Festival, today announcing the full lineup of house music tastemakers set to perform across the expanded two-day festival. While still in its inaugural year, Insomniac has delivered on the demand from fans, proudly adding a second day to the debut summer festival, now set to take place on July 3 & 4, 2021. The famed Day Trip experience travels from its original home of Academy LA in Hollywood to Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront, offering 360-degree ocean views while hosting nearly 40 of the most well-known and emerging stars in house music across multiple festival stages.

The festival will leave plenty of memories

To emphasize, the Day Trip Music Festival experience will have attendees soaking in the sun and breathing in the ocean air, creating picturesque moments worth capturing all weekend long. The backyard beach party will introduce retro-inspired photo ops, a specially curated menu of craft cocktails, gourmet Los Angeles food trucks, and epic evening fireworks displays over the Pacific Ocean.

Day Trip was initially just a one-day festival. However, because of popular demand, the festival extended to a second day. Tickets for the second day of Day Trip Festival began going on sale Friday, May 28 at 12 p.m. PT. Those that have already purchased a ticket to Day One or have joined the waitlist received priority access to purchase first when the tickets began going on sale. Day Trip is a 21+ festival.

Festival Lineup

Several days ago, Insomniac announced the lineup for Day Trip Festival 2021. In fact, here is the lineup shown below: