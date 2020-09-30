Insomniac Events Announces Weekly Park ‘N Rave Series

Today, Insomniac Events introduced its Park ‘N Rave Concert Series, a weekly drive-in music series at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA.

With new artists on the bill to perform every weekend, beginning October 9 and 10, the Park ‘N Rave Concert Series is a much-needed re-introduction of safe raving and live events.

“We are so excited to plan and bring to life this Park ‘N Rave series for our loyal Headliners as we work hard to create safe and successful events,” says Insomniac Events’ CEO and founder, Pasquale Rotella. “Stay tuned for more exciting Park ‘N Rave announcements coming very soon.”

Maceo Plex’s initial show with Insomniac Events and Factory 93

Earlier in March 2020, Maceo Plex‘s show with Insomniac Events and Factory 93 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Insomniac and Factory 93 migrated the event to an online platform. With Maceo Plex’s move to a virtual format (see video above), it became one of the first musical livestreams during the coronavirus pandemic. And, with the start of Insomniac’s drive-in series, Maceo Plex will also be the first to perform for this new platform for live events.

Details about Factory 93 Presents Maceo Plex

The 18+ shows will begin October 9-10th at 8 p.m. PST. It will last until midnight. The price of car passes begin at $200 with up to 5 adults per vehicle, however, pricing also varies dependent on row selection. Additional passes are available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at the Park ‘N Rave website along with additional information.