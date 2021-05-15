Event info

Discover a world beyond your dreams! Insomniac Events has just dropped the lineup for the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The event will take place at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, 2021. Expect a fun-filled, two-day romp through Wonderland.

Artist Lineup

Headliners are set to enjoy the royal treatment and revel in the Queen’s majesty. The lineup boasts more than 80 of the world’s most iconic dance music artists. These include Kayzo, Tiësto, Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Subtronics, Sidepiece, Nicole Moudaber, Gryffin, Flosstradamus, Markus Schulz, Deorro and more. They will kick off a wondrous musical journey. Additionally, it will come complete with a curious cast of theatrical performers and out-of-this world décor.

What to Expect

As Alice finally turns the page into the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland, the enhanced experience will showcase five new stages, three full-sized carnival rides, and hidden hideaways. This is all throughout an expanded festival footprint into previously unused areas of the NOS Events Center.

Stages and Artist Lineup

Showcasing diverse sounds from across the dance music spectrum, five stages will have Headliners traveling through the various realms of Beyond Wonderland, complete with musical soundtracks from Audiotistic, Basscon, Bassrush, Dreamstate, Factory 93, Insomniac Records, and Space Yacht, and for the first time ever at an Insomniac festival, Diplo’s Higher Ground, will curate epic takeovers across each stage.



Playing across the Queen’s Domain, Caterpillar’s Garden, Madhatter’s Castle, Cheshire Woods and The Looking Glass stages, the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2021 includes:

Alison Wonderland

Andrew Bayer

Anfisa Letyago

Audiotistic

Avision

Barely Alive b2b Modestep b2b Virtual Riot

Basscon

Bassrush

BIJOU

Born Dirty

Carl Craig

Christian Martin

Code Blac

Craig Connelly

Darksiderz

Delta Heavy b2b Dirtyphonics

Deorro

Dillon Francis

DJ Dan

Diplo

DJ Diesel

DJ Minx

Dr Phunk

Dr. Fresch

Dreamstate

Dubfire

Ducky

Dustycloud

Eptic

Factory 93 Experience

Flosstradamus

Gammer

GAWM

Genix

Gerard Not Oscar Gerard

Ghastly

Good Times Ahead

GRLSKOUT

Grum

Grum Gryffin (DJ Set)

Hebrew Hammer

Higher Ground

Ilario Alicante

Infected Mushroom

Insomniac Records

Jack Beats

Jason Ross

Jaytech

Jerome Isma-Ae

Jia

K?D

Kayzo

Kendoll

Kristina Sky

KSHMR

Lady Faith

Laidback Luke

Layton Giordani

Lee Foss

Level Up

Lil Texas

LondonBridge

Markus Schulz

Mercer

Mija

Moksi

Monxx

Mrotek

Nicole Moudaber

Nitti Gritti

Noize Suppressor b2b Rob Gee

Party Favor

Paul Oakenfold

Recoder

Rico Rox

RIOT

RYBO

Samwise b2b acidtwiins

Sidepiece

Slumdogg Trillionaire

Soothslayer

Space Laces

Space Yacht

Subtronics

Tiësto

Umek

Valentino Khan

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Wooli

Ticket Info

Tickets for Insomniac’s Beyond Wonderland SoCal go on sale on this Thursday, May 13 at 12 p.m. PT for Insomniac’s three ticket tiers, available at Beyond Wonderland’s official website. Two-day GA tickets will begin at $149.99, two-day GA+ will begin at $209.99, and two-day VIP will begin at $269.99. Headliners will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the festival’s layaway plan with deposits starting at only $9.99 for all tickets. Headliners will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the festival’s layaway plan with deposits starting at only $9.99 for two-day General Admission tickets. Two-day GA Experience Passes, GA+ Experience Passes and VIP Enhanced Experience Passes will be available.