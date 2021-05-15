Insomniac’s Lineup & Ticket Info for Beyond Wonderland SoCal
The two-day festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, 2021, finally debuting the long-awaited festival grounds expansion
Event info
Discover a world beyond your dreams! Insomniac Events has just dropped the lineup for the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The event will take place at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, 2021. Expect a fun-filled, two-day romp through Wonderland.
Artist Lineup
Headliners are set to enjoy the royal treatment and revel in the Queen’s majesty. The lineup boasts more than 80 of the world’s most iconic dance music artists. These include Kayzo, Tiësto, Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Subtronics, Sidepiece, Nicole Moudaber, Gryffin, Flosstradamus, Markus Schulz, Deorro and more. They will kick off a wondrous musical journey. Additionally, it will come complete with a curious cast of theatrical performers and out-of-this world décor.
What to Expect
As Alice finally turns the page into the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland, the enhanced experience will showcase five new stages, three full-sized carnival rides, and hidden hideaways. This is all throughout an expanded festival footprint into previously unused areas of the NOS Events Center.
Stages and Artist Lineup
Showcasing diverse sounds from across the dance music spectrum, five stages will have Headliners traveling through the various realms of Beyond Wonderland, complete with musical soundtracks from Audiotistic, Basscon, Bassrush, Dreamstate, Factory 93, Insomniac Records, and Space Yacht, and for the first time ever at an Insomniac festival, Diplo’s Higher Ground, will curate epic takeovers across each stage.
Playing across the Queen’s Domain, Caterpillar’s Garden, Madhatter’s Castle, Cheshire Woods and The Looking Glass stages, the full lineup for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2021 includes:
- Alison Wonderland
- Andrew Bayer
- Anfisa Letyago
- Audiotistic
- Avision
- Barely Alive b2b Modestep b2b Virtual Riot
- Basscon
- Bassrush
- BIJOU
- Born Dirty
- Carl Craig
- Christian Martin
- Code Blac
- Craig Connelly
- Darksiderz
- Delta Heavy b2b Dirtyphonics
- Deorro
- Dillon Francis
- DJ Dan
- Diplo
- DJ Diesel
- DJ Minx
- Dr Phunk
- Dr. Fresch
- Dreamstate
- Dubfire
- Ducky
- Dustycloud
- Eptic
- Factory 93 Experience
- Flosstradamus
- Gammer
- GAWM
- Genix
- Gerard Not Oscar Gerard
- Ghastly
- Good Times Ahead
- GRLSKOUT
Grum
- Gryffin (DJ Set)
- Hebrew Hammer
- Higher Ground
- Ilario Alicante
- Infected Mushroom
- Insomniac Records
- Jack Beats
- Jason Ross
- Jaytech
- Jerome Isma-Ae
- Jia
- K?D
- Kayzo
- Kendoll
- Kristina Sky
- KSHMR
- Lady Faith
- Laidback Luke
- Layton Giordani
- Lee Foss
- Level Up
- Lil Texas
- LondonBridge
- Markus Schulz
- Mercer
- Mija
- Moksi
- Monxx
- Mrotek
- Nicole Moudaber
- Nitti Gritti
- Noize Suppressor b2b Rob Gee
- Party Favor
- Paul Oakenfold
- Recoder
- Rico Rox
- RIOT
- RYBO
- Samwise b2b acidtwiins
- Sidepiece
- Slumdogg Trillionaire
- Soothslayer
- Space Laces
- Space Yacht
- Subtronics
- Tiësto
- Umek
- Valentino Khan
- VNSSA
- Walker & Royce
- Wooli
Ticket Info
Tickets for Insomniac's Beyond Wonderland SoCal go on sale on this Thursday, May 13 at 12 p.m. PT for Insomniac's three ticket tiers, available at Beyond Wonderland's official website. Two-day GA tickets will begin at $149.99, two-day GA+ will begin at $209.99, and two-day VIP will begin at $269.99. Headliners will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the festival's layaway plan with deposits starting at only $9.99 for all tickets. Two-day GA Experience Passes, GA+ Experience Passes and VIP Enhanced Experience Passes will be available.