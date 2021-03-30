Insomniac’s EDC Orlando 2021 Tickets Will Go On Sale

Insomniac announced the on sale for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando 2021, the company’s flagship East Coast festival, at 12 pm ET on Thursday, Apr. 1. For the first time, Insomniac is introducing $0 deposit layaway plans for all ticket types on the on sale day. Celebrating 25 years of EDC in 2021, EDC Orlando 2021 will take over Tinker Field for three unforgettable nights, Nov. 12 – 14, 2021.

Insomniac’s flagship East Coast festival is back

After a year off, Insomniac promises to pack some extra punch in bringing the magical world of EDC to life, from the stages and sound to the pyrotechnics and performers. The festival will encompass more than 40 acres at Tinker Field near Camping World Stadium after seeing 225,000 attendees pass through its gates in 2019.

2021 will also mark 25 years of the world-renowned Electric Daisy Carnival brand, which has entertained millions of fans across the globe from Las Vegas, Orlando, Mexico City, Korea, China and beyond, continuing to expand throughout the world.

Once again, tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 1 at 12 pm ET. Fans can start purchasing tickets by clicking on this link. GA passes begin at $179.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees), GA+ passes begin at $259.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees), and VIP passes begin at $379.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees). Additionally, layaway plans for all ticket types will be available for $0 down.

