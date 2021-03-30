EVENTS
Trending

Insomniac’s EDC Orlando 2021 Tickets Will Go On Sale

EDC Orlando will return this year and tickets will go on sale at noon on this Thursday.

Photo of Kenny Ngo Kenny Ngo Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
EDC Orlando 2021 Tickets Go On Sale

Insomniac announced the on sale for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Orlando 2021, the company’s flagship East Coast festival, at 12 pm ET on Thursday, Apr. 1. For the first time, Insomniac is introducing $0 deposit layaway plans for all ticket types on the on sale day. Celebrating 25 years of EDC in 2021, EDC Orlando 2021 will take over Tinker Field for three unforgettable nights, Nov. 12 – 14, 2021.

Insomniac’s flagship East Coast festival is back

After a year off, Insomniac promises to pack some extra punch in bringing the magical world of EDC to life, from the stages and sound to the pyrotechnics and performers. The festival will encompass more than 40 acres at Tinker Field near Camping World Stadium after seeing 225,000 attendees pass through its gates in 2019.

2021 will also mark 25 years of the world-renowned Electric Daisy Carnival brand, which has entertained millions of fans across the globe from Las Vegas, Orlando, Mexico City, Korea, China and beyond, continuing to expand throughout the world.

Once again, tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 1 at 12 pm ET. Fans can start purchasing tickets by clicking on this link. GA passes begin at $179.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees), GA+ passes begin at $259.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees), and VIP passes begin at $379.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees). Additionally, layaway plans for all ticket types will be available for $0 down.

The official EDC Orlando 2021 trailer:

Follow EDC Orlando 2021

For information, details and announcements about EDC Orlando 2021, visit EDC Orlando’s official website. Also, follow EDC Orlando 2021 on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram as well.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Kenny Ngo

Kenny Ngo

Kenny is a passionate sports and music fan with soccer being his #1 sport and European (particularly French and Dutch) house music being his #1 genre. His favorite producers are Martin Solveig, Sebastian Ingrosso, Madeon, Tiesto, and Armin Van Buuren.

Related Articles

Photo of Relentless Beats Returns With Easter Weekend Pod Concerts

Relentless Beats Returns With Easter Weekend Pod Concerts

11 hours ago
Photo of HARD London Announces Lineup for Inaugural UK Festival

HARD London Announces Lineup for Inaugural UK Festival

2 days ago
Photo of Elements Music & Arts Returns for Labor Day Weekend

Elements Music & Arts Returns for Labor Day Weekend

4 days ago
Photo of Imagine Music Festival 2021 Official Lineup Release

Imagine Music Festival 2021 Official Lineup Release

6 days ago
Close
Close