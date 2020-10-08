INTO THE ABYSS at Electronic Lollipop Academy in Orlando

INTO THE ABYSS is an upcoming, one-of-a-kind electronic music extravaganza in Orlando. INTO THE ABYSS, which is going to take place on Oct. 9, 2020, is a collaborative event hosted by Florida Rave Fam, Bass Face Entertainment, Glowlife Ent and various DJ booths at the Electronic Lollipop Academy.

In detail, the location of the Electronic Lollipop Academy is at 6639 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32807. With what’s still going on with the pandemic, INTO THE ABYSS aims to provide the EDM fans in Orlando a great night of live music. In fact, here are the important details to know about this must-see show.

Summary about INTO THE ABYSS at Electronic Lollipop Academy

To start, INTO THE ABYSS kicks off at 8 p.m. EST at Electronic Lollipop Academy and it will conclude at 2 a.m. EST. The ticket price for INTO THE ABYSS is $10. However, if people arrive before 8:30, they can enter the venue for free.

Of course, there will be amazing live music, drinks, live art, vendors and a food truck. One important thing to know is that since a pandemic is still going around, everyone must wear masks. Last but not least, attendees must be 18+ to party and 21+ to drink.

More important things to know

Given the current global situation, the event emphasizes strict following of the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Aside from wearing the face masks, INTO THE ABYSS attendees should always remember to practice social distancing. Then again, everyone should know that the festive atmosphere will still remain the same just like it was before the pandemic began. There are also two stages at the event so that attendees can have options on where they want to dance at first.

There are also other details about the event to talk about as well. The lasers will enhance the atmosphere of INTO THE ABYSS at Electronic Lollipop Academy to become something that will be memorable for everyone who is attending it on Friday, October 9th. Furthermore, the event provides free parking so that everyone will not have to worry about paying more during their night out. For more ticket information or to purchase tickets, click on this link.