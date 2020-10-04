Kayzo Doghouse Set to Rock Arizona With Pod Experience

Relentless Beats has just announced Kayzo Doghouse, a two-day, yard shaking event that will make heads rattle and roll. The event promises filthy drops and curated artists to please the all the headbangers out there.

Details about Relentless Beats’ Kayzo Doghouse

Kayzo Doghouse will be taking place October 9 and 10 at Rawhide Event Center. Fans will be able to enjoy a socially distanced experience in their own pods. People are to able to purchase tickets for parties of five. The pods will start at $195 plus fees, with the option to add three others at the gate.



The Doghouse will be rolling with a fierce pack of artists each day, with special guest Sullivan King and Tynan opening Friday and special guest Yultron and Calcium opening Saturday.

Health requirements

Following state, federal, and CDC guidelines for outdoor gatherings, the event will include health checks, face mask requirements, hand-wash and sanitation stations, and social distancing.

Stay tuned for a wild time next week at Kayzo Doghouse, wonderful experience presented by Relentless Beats. Tickets can be purchased here.