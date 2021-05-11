Learn About Imagine Music Festival 2021

After a long year, the woes of a missed festival season are finally being shaken off! Imagine Music Festival is giving us a reason to dust off our dancing shoes by announcing the ~official~ 2021 event and lineup! Check out what you can expect for this year (more to come in the official lineup review). Get ready for 3 amazing days and 2 nights spent in a totally immersive world this September 17-19, 2021.

For 2021, Imagine is taking out all the stops for their Imagineers. Not only is the lineup beyond impressive (which is saying something) but the plans they have in store for the event this fall are going to be like no other.

The Imagine team took the plunge around this time last year (April 2020) announcing that they were officially moving into a new venue for the 2021 season and onward. This was an anticipated moved after discussions for the new grounds started in 2019, so we’re all excited to see what they have in store for us! Now that they’re moving to the former TomorrowWorld location, I think we can expect an immersive experience like no other.

About Imagine Music Festival 2021

Per the usual Imagine Music Festival (IMF) standards, the IMF lineup for 2021 is full of cannot miss artists. Needless to say, the schedule conflicts are going to be outrageous. But let’s be honest, we’ve all missed this feeling!

Outside of just the amazing headliners that they’ve added, the supporting artists are also hardly supporters. A great part of IMF is that they always boast a well-rounded event giving everyone something to groove to. 2021 is going to be no exception. With artists on the ticket ranging from Excision, to Illenium, to Fisher, to Walker & Royce. There’s going to be a little something for everyone at Imagine Music Festival this year.

If the lineup itself isn’t enough, attendees can also catch a special Kaskade set at the day pool party! It’s one people are not going to want to miss. Get inspired by totally immersive experience, amazing festival fashion, and even better vibes!

How to Buy Tickets

If the lineup wasn’t enough to make you want to purchase Imagine Music festival tickets (which are going quick), then the promises and hints of what’s to come should. Outside of just the idea of a new venue, the venue is going to be full of magic and whimsy! So, make sure that you’ve got your tickets on lock if you’re wanting to go. Tickets can be purchased here, and payment plans are available to boot!

This is only just the beginning! There are some amazing things coming for 2021, and Imagine needs to be on your radar. There’s so much more to come for 2021 with many promises of bigger surprises this year. Check out Rave Hackers to learn more and get the total Imagine Music Festival Survival Guide!