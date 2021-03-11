Life Is Beautiful 2021 Lineup Has Been Announced

The Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, the annual entertainment extravaganza in Las Vegas, has announced its lineup for the 2021 edition. After skipping 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Life Is Beautiful 2021 makes a triumphant return to live entertainment. Among the Life Is Beautiful 2021 headliners are A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Illenium, Fisher and Dillon Francis. Furthermore, Life Is Beautiful 2021 will occur on the weekend of Sept. 17-19, 2021 in Downtown Las Vegas.

Other notable electronic music artists at Life Is Beautiful 2021

Aside from the latter three headliners, there are also more electronic music stars performing at Life Is Beautiful 2021. Some of these stars include Gorgon City, Shiba San, San Holo, Yaeji and Cash Cash. Due to an increasing demand for tickets, the festival organizers have set up an RSVP system. This system will inform the fans when the tickets begin to go on sale. In fact, fans can start purchasing tickets starting on March 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. PST.

Life Is Beautiful Festival Director Lauren DelFrago’s statement

“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first. As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music”. Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life Is Beautiful, said in an emailed statement

Life Is Beautiful CEO David Oehm’s statement