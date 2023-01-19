Lightning in a Bottle Announced Special 2023 Edition Lineup

On Tuesday, January 16, 2023, Do LaB have announced the musical lineup for the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle. The awe-inspiring Lightning in a Bottle is North America’s original boutique festival and the 20th anniversary edition will take place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-29, 2023, at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California. LIB (the popular acronym for the festival) will present a diverse variety of top-tier music curation, creative art and immersive environments, and educational classes and workshops. These amazing features are enhancing LIB’s 20-year mission to inspire creativity and foster interconnection. Check out the recap video of last year’s LIB below.

Do LaB’s Lightning in a Bottle still presents the same community vibes 20 years later

It’s official, Do LaB is almost out of mom and dad’s house and ready to step into young-adulthood at a ripe young age of 20. They are ready to start taking life a little more seriously, if only they knew how. Honestly though, Do LaB has always been the fully independent, mischief loving crew of ragtag experience creators their community know and love, always pushing through adversity to deliver events that shaped the modern festival landscape. Now, Lightning in a Bottle, Do LaB’s living, breathing, and beloved outpost for misfits and music lovers, creatives and experience hunters, is ready to keep goofing off and dreaming of delivering more fun, outrageous moments and more music than ever before.

The star-studded headliners of the Lightning Stage at Lightning in a Bottle 2023

The Lightning in a Bottle 2023 lineup will be its largest and most ambitious to date, with its iconic Lightning stage showcasing some of electronic music’s most compelling and in-demand performers. Lightning strikes with headliners like HypnoVision label boss REZZ, playful genre-defying production duo SOFI TUKKER, and Grammy-nominated electronic producer and singer ZHU. Genre-blurring live acts include multi-instrumentalist and vocalist duo Phantogram, heartfelt Canadian composer and recording artist Caribou, the fully imaginative performance of Beats Antique, and singer-songwriter and producer Mindchatter. Flavors of R&B, soul and rap take center stage as well with appearances by Houston’s rising star Tobe Nwigwe, versatile rap and R&B vocalist 070 Shake, Zambia-born vocalist and visual artist Sampa the Great, Ozomatli w/ Chali 2na & Cut Chemist and the full original ensemble performing their first classic album, and electronic R&B live duo Drama.

The Thunder stage deepens the setting with darker yet powerful tunes

The Thunder stage showcases everything from the darker shades of electronic with artists like Liquid Stranger, LSDream, and Deathpact, to electronic trio and Do LaB regulars The Glitch Mob, multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA, pioneering drum & bass legend LTJ Bukem with MC Armanni, and 90’s rave revival production duo Prospa. A diverse and representative next generation is in full force, spearheaded by influential electronic prodigy Moore Kismet, all empowering queer bass artist Wreckno, and the queen of Jersey club UNIIQU3. The strength of the Thunder lineup continues with 11-piece techno marching band MEUTE, inventive beatsmith The Polish Ambassador, comedic electronic duo The Floozies, rising South African producer Jon Casey, and more.

Photo Credit: Eric Allen // @ericallenphoto

Looking forward to boogie at the Woogie Stage?

LIB’s colorful house and techno wonderland, the Woogie stage, is packed with international talent. Leading the charge is titanic Afterlife leaders Tale Of Usand Higher Ground and Mad Decent superstar Diplo. The depth continues with fan-favorites like German disco and house producer Purple Disco Machine, energetic DJ/producer and label head BLOND:ISH, global techno powerhouse Stephan Bodzin with a live performance, piano house queen LP Giobbi, breakout UK house and techno talent Logic1000, underground icon and Ninja Tune favorite TSHA, and Afro House sensation Layla Benitez.

The melodically charged styles of artists like Berlin-based producer and live act Ben Böhmer, classically trained musician and multi-instrumentalist Giorgia Anjiuli, and accomplished mixing engineer Cassian will also be on full display. Rounding out the Woogie bill is emergent production duos Major League DJz and Sabo & Goldcap, West African DJ and producer AMÉMÉ, and a slew of next gen risers like Rinzen, Desiree, Nala, Deer Jade b2b Elif, and Mary Droppinz.

Legendary headlining favorites return to Lightning in a Bottle for its 20th anniversary

In line with LIB’s 20th anniversary, it’s only right that some of the community’s longtime favorites return for this milestone edition. In addition to aforementioned artists like The Glitch Mob, TOKiMONSTA, Beats Antique, and The Polish Ambassador, fans can expect the return of the psychedelic and sonically diverse productions of Random Rab, Argentinian bass sensation El Papachango, live electronic duo Dimond Saints, pioneering bass producer David Starfire, and a special performance by William Close & The Earth Harp Experience.

Photo Credit: Eric Allen // @ericallenphoto

Unique fun programs such as classes, talks, workshops, and a prom

LIB 2023’s truly five-day experience will be kicked off by a variety of programming on the festival’s opening days. Interactive yoga and movement classes will take place both Wednesday and Thursday, along with talks and workshops at the Compass and Learning Kitchen on Thursday. Fans can also expect the iconic 80s Prom to make its return. Music programming will begin on the Woogie Stage on Thursday afternoon, giving attendees a full extra day to get a first look at the immersive stage’s new design. Additional opening music programming includes a special performance from lineup artist LSDream under his project Lightcode, more details to come.

LIB 2023’s stage designs have innovative designs

LIB has been long renowned for its ever-evolving immersive stage design and the world-class artist lineups and musical styles that occupy them. For the 2023 edition, Lightning and Woogie stages will return with brand new designs along with a revamped Thunder design. There will also be a new Grand Artique stage this year, which is a unique environment known for its blend of wild west aesthetics, unconventional activity programming, and eclectic live acts with an Americano twist.

Interactive surroundings that will expand the minds

All of these elements combine to complement the event’s multi-decade commitment to bringing together forward-thinking music across many distinct stages, educational and cause-driven discussions and activities at The Compass, and intriguing programming from favorites like the interactive townscape of Bark Kitten, the Jive Joint, Unicorn Palace, The Mixtape, the Rink-a-Dink Roller Rink, Big Leroy’s Karaoke, and so much more.

Purchase tickets for Lightning in a Bottle 2023

For those looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience, LIB will return VIP offerings first introduced during the 2022 edition. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, take advantage of access to the Atlaswyld Beach Club & Bar, and watch headlining performances at the elevated Lightning Stage or enclosed Thunder Stage viewing areas. For more info on VIP tickets, visit the ticket webpage of the LIB festival.

Then, now, forever with LIB

20 years ago, a lightning bolt struck and sparked something far greater than anyone could have ever anticipated. Do LaB have created a legacy from the ground up since the first edition. This lightning bolt created a loyal community of free spirits chasing the imaginative, boundary-breaking rush. This is the same rush that festival attendees felt 20 years ago as well. Now. it is time to come together to set the tone for the next 20 years. Check out the LIB 2023 lineup roster below.