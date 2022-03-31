Love Machine Has a Stacked Lineup That Will Excite Everyone

Love Machine is a restorative musical and wellness getaway in the sun-bathed and boulder-strewn mountains of Jacumba, California. This magical escape returns May 6-9, 2022 with a new third stage and various international musical legends, old and new. The final line-up includes Âme, Ida Engberg, Roman Flugel, Rodriguez Jr, Doc Martin, Oliver Koletzki, Riva Starr, Marc Houle, Colyn, Jimi Jules, Jennifer Cardini, Sacha Robotti, Oona Dahl and DJ Three.

A short detail about Love Machine

Love Machine is just 60 minutes from Downtown San Diego. Love Machine is an all-around mix of art, yoga, music, workshops and lifestyle awareness with experts and performers from the local areas. In addition to the local experts and performers are also global professionals. Its location is away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the stunning Jacumba Hot Springs. This place is an unincorporated community in the Mountain Empire area of southeastern San Diego County. It boasts a recently renovated restaurant with two pools, a spa, and natural features like hot springs and clean air. To emphasize this fact, Jacumba Hot Springs will make you forget all your woes and worries instantly.

Production of the highest quality

The production at Love Machine is always high-quality, with stylish stage designs and immersive light and sound across all stages. On top of the usual two, this year will feature a third stage to hosts day parties. This third stage will situate itself in the centre of the festival grounds. In fact, it will have a custom pool, cabanas, shaded tapestry, lounges, misting station and a bar that allow you to take advantage of the hot desert sun. It will also allow you to enjoy a little vibration while jumping in for a dip to escape the heat.

Notable artists from the Love Machine lineup

Special guests include Rodriguez Jr, Serge Devant, a well-rounded set from the “acidsloth” Sacha Robotti, party sounds from Snatch! boss Riva Starr and a special sunrise closeout with Anjunadeep’s David Hohme, whose sets have become legendary at the exquisite Bubbles and Bass parties seen on beautiful beaches. Bubbles and Bass will be hosting the closing of the festival with their signature Champagne send off! The rest of the soundtrack is a mouthwatering one that incorporates many different styles on the house and techno spectrum. Friday will see German icon Roman Flugel bring his unique electronic sounds while Love Machine resident Doc Martin serves up his famous West Coast house. Furthermore, Jimi Jules will offer some slick techno as well.

Other artists to look out for

Saturday welcomes Innervisions pair and deep house shamen Âme, electro mainstay and Correspondent label lead Jennifer Cardini and more from Trikk and Echonomist. The Sunday daytime vibes pool-side will have Rodriguez Jr headlining live with support from the Crosstown label favorite Serge Devant. Drumcode queen Ida Ingberg will headline Sunday evening with her direct support coming from Stil vor Talent boss, Oliver Koletzki. There will be a live show from minimal man Marc Houle and amazing sets from Afterlife superstar Colyn and innovative producer Mihai Popoviciu. Additionally, great techno from the legendary DJ Three b2b with Oona Dahl and her masterfully leftfield, pop infused electronic sounds.

What else to notice

Next to the music, you can expect a cultural mix of grand art installations, sound baths, lectures, bodywork, meditation and healthy food offerings. These vibrant offerings place a focus on plant-based living and plenty of holistic workshops including yoga and mindfulness. Also new are special shift pods for travelers or people who want to elevate their stay with a glamping experience. Each one will be equipped with all the necessary amenities for a destination travel experience.

To conclude this post, Love Machine is an idyllic getaway. The music festival is a perfect way to set your life and restore a prosperous balance with like-minded people and a world class soundtrack. Whoever buys tickets to Love Machine will not regret it.

Love Machine Full Lineup