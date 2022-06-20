Marshmello & Pollen Presents Announced “Mello ‘N Friends” Set

Leading travel company Pollen Presents has announced that they are teaming up with chart-topping Grammy-nominated producer Marshmello for a brand new experience. Going by the name “Mello N Friends“, the destination excursion will take place from December 1-5 at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas with a mix of music, vacation, and adventure.

“Mello ‘N Friends” from Marshmello and Pollen Presents will excite everyone from beginning to end

Attendees of Mello N Friends will get the chance to witness a headlining performance by Marshmello, along with a curated lineup of musical guests. More information regarding the music lineup will be announced in the near future.

Guests can also take part in beach and pool parties, after parties, a Mello Gang Meet Up, a closing party, and more to round out a true vacation experience. Adds ons to the main package will include Jet Ski Adventures, Rum Runners Tour, Day Trip to Exuma, Ancient City Snorkel, Friends Boat Party, Pirate City Jeep Tour, and more.

A party in Paradise

This will all be taking place at Atlantis Paradise Island, with guests getting to choose between The Cove, The Royal, The Reef, or The Coral as part of the experience package.

Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas and is adynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Another accomplishment for “Mello” himself

For the global superstar Marshmello, this adds to his long list of accomplishments which already included a Grammy-nomination, chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, and Jonas Brothers, almost 12 billion total Spotify streams, a Forbes magazine “30 Under 30” cover, and much more.

Stay posted on Pollen Presents’ website to keep up with the latest information regarding ticket prices and other FAQ’s.