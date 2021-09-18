MitiS ‘Lost’ Album Tour Electrified the San Jose Crowd

MitiS is currently conducting his Lost Album Tour throughout North America. The tour features many of his mesmerizing melodic dubstep and bass tracks, especially from his recent album, Lost. MitiS had released Lost back on April 9, 2021 and it is a beautiful album to check out. Lost introduces unique, vibrant tracks that can set in many emotions for each listener to embrace. Those same tracks that MitiS produced on his Lost album also energized the same fans who attended his amazing show on September 4, 2021 at the San Jose Civic. Here is a review of this fantastic tour stop in the capital of Silicon Valley.

Arrival inside San Jose Civic for MitiS’ Lost Album Tour

MitiS is one of the most exciting names to come out of Ophelia Records lately. As a result, it felt necessary to cover this rising EDM star‘s performance at the San Jose Civic on September 4, 2021. Upon arrival to the San Jose Civic, I arrived in time for Nurko’s performance. Nurko is one of the openers on MitiS’ Lost Album Tour, well-known for his production of high-quality melodies. In fact, there was a great mixture of heads jamming and bodies flowing when he played his tracks.

In the crowd, there may have been people who were going to their first live show since the first COVID lockdown began in March 2020. As many people can remember when the first COVID lockdown happened, it was very hard to deal with. For California EDM fans in particular, that lockdown (and a few more later in 2020), made them crave for live events again where they can have a great time with their friends, family, and even people they have never met. The show in San Jose was one great example of many people jamming and head-banging delightfully just like they did before COVID-19 arrived.

Photo Credit: MitiS

The night gets better

After Nurko’s set, Ray Volpe made his presence known. Ray Volpe is famous for produce bangers that, no pun intended, gets people head-banging in simultaneous harmony. His set was full of rapid beats and pulse-pounding rhythm that pumped everyone up. Afterwards, the stage made way for the arrival of MitiS himself, the headliner of the Lost Album Tour.

MitiS turned up the heat by playing memorable tracks from his latest album, Lost. The tracks from Lost included “Try”, “Homesick”, and “Hurt” and every sound from every track in the album was lively. No matter if the track was somber, exhilarating, or uplifting, every track that MitiS played made the fans felt good. He had also performed tracks from past releases such as his debut album, ‘Til The End, and his Shattered EP.

Final words

It was a memorable show that the people inside San Jose Civic will never forget. MitiS showed the crowd why he is one of Ophelia Records’ top artists with a fantastic performance. For the fans who attended MitiS’ Lost Album Tour stop in San Jose as their first show since the pandemic officially began, it was a night that may have brought back vivid memories for them of unforgettable live events. Check out the songs from the Lost album below after reading this review.