Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Tickets on Pre-Sale This Thursday

Insomniac is bringing back Nocturnal Wonderland for 2021 to its usual location, the Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA.

While 2020 has had its challenges for live music, Insomniac kept its festivals alive in the form of livestreams. The giant dance music promoter ran weekly livestreams of virtual-rave-a-thons to themed after its many music festivals. Festival attendees saw Nocturnal Wonderland in all its virtual, whimsical glory, hosted by the founder of Insomniac, Pasquale Rotella.

But now, with 2021 seeing the return of events like Ubbi Dubbi, Ever After Festival, and the addition of Day Trip, anticipation is high for music festivals everywhere.

Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 will occur at its usual Glen Helen location throughout the September 18-19 weekend. Additionally, attendees will have the option of camping at the festival.

Limited ticket pre-sales are happening this Thursday, September 17, at 12 p.m. PT on the Nocturnal Wonderland’s website. Deposits for the 2-day pass and the camping pass start at $9.99 each, while tickets for the 2-day pass start at $99.99.

Additional info on Nocturnal Wonderland 2021

Once the attendees get to enter festival grounds, they should know the times as well. For the duration of the two-day festival, each day starts from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. The festival stages that may return for the 2021 edition are Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth, Sunken Garden and Parliament Art Car.

As mentioned earlier, the deposits for the camping pass start at $9.99 each. However, if one decides to pay the full price during the limited presale, that price is $179.99. Overall though, Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 will be a memorable experience for many fans who could not wait to have fun at a music festival again because of this pandemic that will hopefully end soon.