On September 18th, the critically-acclaimed South African-Swiss deep house producer Nora En Pure returned to San Francisco to headline her annual festival, Day To Night. The vibrant Day To Night Festival occurred at its usual location of Treasure Island. It is a historic island located near the Bay Bridge and it has a nice view of San Francisco, Oakland, and the nearby Marin County. Day To Night Festival featured not only Nora En Pure herself but also notable deep house and progressive house acts such as Spencer Brown, EDX, and Cassian. The festival was a perfect event where everyone to relax by listening to tranquil house music. Here is the review of Nora En Pure’s Day To Night Festival at Treasure Island in San Francisco.

Day To Night Festival at Treasure Island Provided Good Vibes

While attending Day To Night, many festival-goers enjoyed great music while they chilled under the San Francisco breeze. Nora En Pure’s Day To Night Festival took place on 11th and Avenue H, a few blocks away from the Great Lawn. With splendid views of the aforementioned San Francisco, Oakland, and Marin County, Day To Night offered fantastic music for many people who were looking forward to wind down after their own hectic weeks. This also includes people who have been going through a difficult time that COVID-19 has put them through, especially missing out on live music events during the first several months of the pandemic.

The festival’s talented progressive and deep house artists

At Day To Night Festival, the event kicked off at noon with its first opening act, JACKLNDN. Afterwards, a B2B set of Marsh and Nox Vahn arrived one hour after, which then followed up with Cassian. When EDX arrived onto the stage, he produced a soothing one-and-a-half hour “Deep Set” that enhanced the mood. Later, another B2B set in the form of Le Youth and FERHPLAY got the crowd more excited as the sun began to set. As the clouds got grayer, Spencer Brown came onto the stage and produced a nice set that steadily eases the crowd in for the main headliner, Nora En Pure.

Nora En Pure sways the crowd with high-quality deep house

When Nora En Pure appeared in front of the crowd, everyone cheered in jubilation for the brilliant house producer. She got the crowd at Treasure Island pumped up by playing some of her famous releases such as “In Your Eyes”, Enchantment”, and “Come With Me”. Furthermore, she even played her latest release, “Tantrum”, as well as her other notable tracks like her remix of Tove Lo’s “Cool Girl”. At the end of the night, the crowd exclaimed their joy at an amazing set that Nora En Pure produced on the island.

Final words

The Day To Night Festival provided some world-class deep and progressive house fans for many people at Treasure Island. For a year and a half, many music fans, particularly those who attended the festival, had wanted to have a music festival experience again. Nora En Pure’s Day To Night has returned after a couple of postponements and it looked like the chill atmosphere has remained the same. Not only did Nora En Pure performed perfectly at the festival but all of the artists did the same as well. Let’s see if Day To Night in 2022 will provide another spectacular atmosphere at Treasure Island again.