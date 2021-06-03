Okeechobee Festival Tickets Are on Presale Today

After a harsh year of festival drought, it appears things are returning to normal. One festival that should be atop any EDM fan’s list is the long awaited Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival. After cancellations in 2021, the festival is planning an extravagant return in March to celebrate 5 years of Okeechobee Festival! Look forward to a gathering of the Okeechobeeings. The name given to the close knit family of fans, artists, and staff of the festival.

GA Eco-passes will be $249 upon release. Additionally, car camping passes will be $299, which can easily be split between friends. A GA Lakeside pass is perfect for any couples who love EDM and are looking for the perfect getaway. For $899 you get 2 GA passes as well as lakeside parking for car camping. Okeechobee Festival offers Several VIP bundles, ranging from $599 to $10,000 depending on how pampered your tastes. Purchase tickets at this link.

What to expect at Florida’s #1 camping festival

Upon arrival at Okeechobee, one might mistakenly assume they followed Alice down the rabbit hole. From the creative art exhibits to dazzling outfits, there is something to spark the imagination. Check out Okeechobee Festival’s official 2022 announcement video to get excited for the great times ahead.

Okeechobee is a camping festival, which differs greatly from a traditional festival as there is ALWAYS something to do. Good luck getting sleep during your 4 days of jamming out and basking in the Florida rays. In the campground there are always new sights to see. Such as live DJ sets, wellness events, and friends to make. Not to mention countless activities put on by both the festival staff and the campers as well. As a seemingly random group of campers transforms into a loving, raving family, the spirit of “Okeechobeeings” is felt.

Sunshine Grove’s 800 plus acres is the perfect place for Okeechobee Festival. Originally planned as an equestrian development site, the scenery matches the vibe flawlessly. Boasting vast rolling hills, the gorgeous Lake Okeechobee, and Aquachobee Beach. In recent years, Insomniac has taken over the workings of Okeechobee Festival. LA based Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac, stated that Sunshine Grove holds a “powerful energy,” and is one of the most beautiful locations he has ever visited.

Okeechobee Festival offers way more than just music and arts. To name a few: Yogachobee, health and wellness centers, water filling stations, battery charging stations, lockers, healing sanctuary, food and other amenities.

Photo Courtesy: Forbes

A wide range of music genres, spread out over 7 stages

Okeechobee’s acts are spread out over 7 unique stages: Be Stage, Here Stage, Aquachobee Beach, Jungle 51, Lost in Tea, Incendia, and POWOW! Each one has its own distinctive vibe. From the neo-modernist geometrics of Jungle 51, to the self explanatory flaming hot Incendia stage. Check out a recap of 2018’s Okeechobee Festival here.

The lineup for 2022 has not been announced yet. However, the festival has boasted stellar lineups in the past. Featuring the likes of Griz, Rüfüs Du Sol, Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, and Gramatik among others. If EDM isn’t your thing, fret not! Okeechobee Festival features a wide range of musical tastes. For instance, rap names such as Travis Scott, the late great Mac Miller, and Snoop Dogg. As well as alternative and indie gods such as Glass Animals, Foster the People, Mumford and Sons, and Vampire Weekend. In conclusion, there is something for everyone to look forward to at Okeechobee Festival! Click here for Okeechobee Festival’s official Spotify playlist. Below is the 2020 lineup to get a good idea of what to look forward to in 2022: