Oliver Heldens’ Spectacular Show at London Printworks

World-renowned DJ Oliver Heldens’ performance at London Printworks was one to remember. Heldens’ own label, Heldeep Records held a 12-hour long show on September 25th.

The lineup was as follows: PBH & Jack, Topic, Left Wing:Kody, GW Harrison, and Grammy nominated DJ Roger Sanchez.

One EDM’s Manav Pallan attended the event and this is what he had to say:

Printworks London is one of the capital’s most highly regarded venues. Tucked away in a small corner of Canada Water, East London lies a mammoth venue with a capacity of around 6000 people. The lighting inside the venue was the first thing you’d notice. The stripped-down aesthetic of Printworks captures the essence of the London music scene and how it’s evolved over time.

The Heldeep stage opened at precisely midday with PBH & Jack kicking off the event. Despite there being only a few hundred in the venue, PBH & Jack gave a fantastic performance, showcasing plenty of energetic tracks.

Next up were GW Harrison, Roger Sanchez, and Left Wing:Kody. They gave it their all and produced a captivating atmosphere within the crowd. As the night progressed, more and more people flooded into the venue. You could hardly hear the person next to you because there were so many people talking.

The unique thing about Printworks is that there is also a food court in the outside section. This became a focal point for the crowd that night as they bonded over drinks and food.

Topic, best known for his single ‘Breaking Me’, which became one of 2020’s most popular songs, was up next. The German DJ definitely knew how to party as he injected some much-needed energy into the crowd after seven hours of non-stop partying.

He also invited British singer Becky Hill to perform a live rendition of his latest release ‘My Heart Goes’ which went down like a treat with the audience. Topic’s set lasted an energy-draining 90 minutes so naturally expectations were high for the final performance of the night.

Oliver Heldens went Backstage and snapped a few photos with fans before joining Topic on stage just before his set ended. An intro-mashup of Heldens’ ‘Wombass’ and ‘Koala’ were accompanied by a fair serving of pyrotechnics. The crowd bursted with cheers. He played classic tracks like ‘Gecko’ and ‘Riverside 2099’ whilst premiering his latest track with Roger Sanchez titled ‘Another Chance’.

The night ended with Heldens shuffle dancing in front of a jubilant crowd which has become a tradition with his live sets. He took pride in ending the special night playing his collaboration with Reinier Zonneveld ‘Saw of Olympus’.

Another key thing to mention is that Heldens played a lot more songs from his HI-LO than usual. This could potentially suggest that he’s about to announce an EP or even an album.

There’s no doubt that Heldeep’s takeover of London Printworks was an event to remember. The atmosphere of the venue was truly one of the best that you can experience.

Stream Oliver Heldens’ latest remix of Nina Kravitz’s ‘Skyscrapers’ under his HI-LO alias here: