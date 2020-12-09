Phase 1 Lineup of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica in 2021

The long-awaited lineup for the second edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica has been announced. The Phase 1 lineup of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica features performances from dance music’s finest artists. Phase 1 of the coveted lineup is led by notable talent in the house and techno space, including Dubfire, Hernán Cattáneo, Latmun, Loco Dice, Neverdogs, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Stacey Pullen,and more. The event returns to the picturesque Costa Rican beach town of Tamarindo for five days and nights, March 3rd-7th, 2021.

BPM Festival Returns to Beautiful Costa Rica in 2021

After a devastating year caused by the global pandemic, The BPM Festival welcomes back artists, industry professionals, and longtime fans that have made the brand what it is over the last decade back to Tamarindo for a beautiful start in paradise to 2021. Currently, 30 artists are joining faithful fans and new faces to play across multiple stages in a stunning open-air location.

Highlights include exciting BPM debut performances from Chilean minimal techno connoisseur Ricardo Villalobos, and Italian legend Gaetano Parisio. Core BPM talent such as Carlo Lio, Loco Dice, Nicole Moudaber, and Paco Osuna will return. Additionally, a thrilling opening night performance from progressive icon Hernán Cattáneo will occur as well.

The festival’s beautiful setting in Tamarindo

Located in the coastal Guanacaste province, the lush jungle setting of Tamarindo will host exhilarating performances next spring. The festival setting spreads across several picturesque locations. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy sets at several to-be-announced daytime and nighttime venues. Similar to last year’s event, there will be multiple stages in outdoor and open-air locations, with new unique additions in-the-works as well.

BPM Festival will announce more names and label showcases in the near future. The notable artists of the Phase 1 lineup of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica include the likes of Apollonia, Bedouin, Ben Sterling, Carl Craig and Danny Tenaglia. Other artists also included so far are Hector, Ingi Visions, Jean Pierre, Jesse Calosso, Joey Daniel, Kenny Glasgow, Luciano, Matthias Tanzmann, Nathan Barato, Nick Curly, Rony Seikaly, Sonja Moonear, and wAFF.

Arriving at the destination

Those attending can reach the festival by flying into Liberia International Airport (LIR), approximately one hour away from Tamarindo via car. Another available option is to fly into San José International Airport (SJO), which is a three-to-four hour car ride away from the town. Festival attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety regulations and must adhere to Costa Rica’s country-specific guidelines and rules.

Credit, resale, and refund options

In maintaining The BPM Festival’s transparent spirit, it will issue refunds or credit to requested attendees in case of postponement. Due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions, The BPM Festival wishes to provide flexibility regarding available options. For those who’ve purchased a multi-day festival pass to The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2021, but are unable to attend, there are three choices. Those choices are a credit option, a resale option, and a refund option.

Those wishing to pursue credit can roll over their pass to the next edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica. For those who’ve chosen the resale, those who’ve bought tickets through Xtixs may resell their pass via the platform. Importantly, The BPM Festival does not authorize third-party platforms such as Stubhub or TicketSwap to be resellers for the festival. The new purchaser’s name must match the name on the ticket. Click here to purchase tickets.

Other ticket and event information

Lastly, those wishing to request a refund will be granted 85% of the tickets’ face value. However, it excludes Xtixs platform-specific service charges and fees. These refunds will fully be processed within 30 days of the initial request. All refund requests must be made by 11:59 PM ET on February 24th, 2021, unless where you’re from is removed from the approved list of international travelers within a week of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica, which would be from February 25th to March 2nd, 2021. If you’re denied into the country on February 25th, 2021 due to failure to meet any of the country’s laid-out COVID-19 requirements, no refund or credit will be given.

Early-bird passes have officially sold out. Currently on sale now at TheBPMFestival.com via Xtixs, those still wishing to attend can buy Tier 1 passes for The BPM Festival: Costa Rica’s sophomore edition now. Further information in regard to the mandatory Costa Rican health regulations as well as ticketing refunds can be found by clicking on this link.