Prime Social Group and Pollen Announce Breakaway Beach

The Breakaway experience extends its territory to the beach.

Jillian Nguyen
1 minute read
Breakaway Beach Music Festival

In celebration of their partnership, Prime Social Group and Pollen announce the lineup for the debut Breakaway Beach experience coming in the summer of 2021.

With an exciting summer coming up in 2021 as music festivals begin their return, this marks the debut of Prime Social Group and Pollen’s Breakaway Beach, which will take place in Cancun, Mexico.

No festival is complete without an impressive lineup, and Breakaway Beach is no different. DJs across different genres of EDM will take over the city for a perfect summer break experience to make up for the previous summer spent indoors.

Thus far, Prime Social Group and Pollen have announced the following artists as part of the lineup for the beach experience.

  • Bryce Vine
  • Chris Lake
  • Dombresky
  • Frank Walker
  • Kasbo
  • Kid Quill
  • Loud Luxury
  • Louis the Child
  • Matoma
  • Party Favor
  • Phantoms
  • REZZ
  • Walker & Royce

From boat parties to sets by the poolside, attendees of Breakaway Beach can experience music among Cancun’s beautiful scenery. Meanwhile, Breakaway will also be taking over Cancun clubs The City and Oasis. Check out Breakaway’s website or Pollen’s for additional details and to keep up with the festival.

About Prime Social Group and Pollen

Prime Social Group is the music event producer responsible for the Breakaway Music Festival series in four markets. In 2019, the festivals procured over 100,000 attendees across the events. While the group intended to expand to San Diego and Washington D.C. in 2020, Prime Social Group now sets its sights in Cancun.

Meanwhile, Pollen provides exclusive experiences in travel and music as an invite-only reward marketplace.

