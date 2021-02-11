EVENTS

Relentless Beats Announces ‘Lovemakers’

Relentless Beats' 'Lovemakers' is a part of its Heartbreakers series and it will take place on Valentine's Day weekend

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 mins ago
Lovemakers Relentless Beats

Relentless Beats announces its ‘Lovemakers’ event following the Valentine’s Day weekend Heartbreakers series. Relentless Beats began the series of pod concert experiences as a response to COVID-19’s impact on the live entertainment industry. Beginning in late 2020, the events promoter provided 5-week consecutive shows for residents of Arizona. Now, with 2021 moving swiftly through the months, Relentless Beats announces the first of its beloved concert series.

After announcing the Heartbreakers event series in celebration of Valentine’s Day weekend, Relentless Beats switches its tune in time for the Lovemakers event, which will take place on Valentine’s Day.

The last-minute change sees a full set of house with performances from Shiba San, Dombresky, Sacha Robotti, and J. Worra. Soothing souls, the Lovemakers event takes place after a weekend of heavy bass with the Heartbreakers series, headlined by Sullivan King and Ghastly. Additionally, the Heartbreakers series will also see performances from Kai Wachi, Trivecta, Ookay, and Lick. Needless to say, Relentless Beats offers the best of both bass and house split among the weekend.

As usual, the events will adhere to COVID-19 safety standards. To further enhance a safe experience, patrons can order merchandise and concessions to their socially distanced pods.

Purchase tickets and view the full details of the Lovemakers Pod Concert Experience at Relentless Beats’ website.

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

