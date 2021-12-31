Relentless Beats and Insomniac Bring Back Crush Arizona

Like a long-lost love that came back after many years, Crush Arizona returns to claim its rightful place as everyone’s Valentine’s festival soulmate. Presented by Relentless Beats and Insomniac Events, Crush Arizona is the country’s best solution to the anti-Hallmark way to spend the holiday. It will take place at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, AZ on February 12, 2022. The festival will feature Crystal Skies; Deorro; Herobust; Lucii; Taiki Nulight; Valentino Khan, Cafe Caderas, and many more to come.

Lineup for Crush Arizona 2022 and also other events

Crush Arizona, along with the recent announcement of RBDeep’s new three-day house and underground festival, Body Language, is a harbinger of a great show and festival season to come in 2022. Other exciting events on the Relentless Beats calendar include: Day One Block Party, featuring Gorgon City and Green Velvet; Funtcase; Dada Life; Mason Collective; Nitti Gritti; Eptic; Adana Twins; Kaskade; Aluna; Spag Heddy; Subtronics; Baynk; Tchami x AC Slater; Zeke Beats; Golf Clap; HE$H & Bommer; Jerro; Feed Me; Keys N Krates; Sullivan King; Tommy Trash; Eliminate; Cosmic Gate; Josh Wink; Liquid Stranger; Yousef; Sander Van Doorn; Virtual Riot; Chris Stussy; Borgore; No Mana; Cheat Codes; Igloohost; Jeffrey Sutorius; Mihalis + Eskuche; SubDocta, and many more. Shows are added daily. Furthermore, people can subscribe to the mailing list so that they can be the first one to know about big announcements, special offers, and more.

Purchasing tickets

General Admission passes are on sale for $35, plus fees. VIP passes, with express entry, commemorative lanyard, access to VIP deck with premium view, premium bar, and VIP lounge are available starting at $125. VIP passes are for 18+ areas. Purchase tickets online now by clicking on this link. Of course, Crush Arizona is still an 18+ event.

More information

Relentless Beats and Insomniac Events are hosting Crush Arizona. Visit Relentless Beats’ official website for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Instagram and Twitter at @RelentlessBeats and on Facebook.