A Jam-Packed Summer Presented by Relentless Beats

Relentless Beats, widely recognized as one of the Southwest’s most prolific independent promoters, recently announced its May schedule of events. Tearing through a massive Spring with such events as the inaugural Body Language Festival, PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit, which launched our spring concert series and included Deadbeats Arizona, BTSM: Once Upon a Time in Cyberworld, and culminating with the juggernaut that started this post-pandemic momentum almost a year ago – Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, Relentless Beats is ready to keep the party going.

May’s lineup includes performances by Bhaskar; Masego; Hotel Garuda; PhaseOne; MUST DIE!; BONNIE x CLYDE; Oliver Heldens; Feed Me; Nick Warren;Bailo; Ricky Remedy; Duke Dumont; Chris Lake; Fisher; William Black; Kill The Noise; Afrojack; Benny Benassi, and more. Relentless Beats shows include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Texas.

19 May:            Bhaskar                                                 Venue: Effex Nightclub  (Albuquerque, NM)
20 May:            Masego                                                 Venue: Bishop Museum (Honolulu, HI)
20 May:             Hotel Garuda                                        Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
20 May:             PhaseOne   Support:  Codd Dubz, Bainbridge            Venue: Gentle Ben’s (Tucson)
20 May:            MUST DIE!    Support:  Neon, Suzy, Multi8         Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
20 May:            Bonnie X Clyde Support:  Paz                                         Venue: Republic NOLA (New Orleans, LA)
21 May:            Release After Dark: Oliver Heldens  Support: Ekonovah Venue: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)
21 May:            Bhaskar  Support:  Austin Feldman, Creepz               Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
21 May:            PhaseOne  Support:  Codd Dubz, Bainbridge, District13 Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
21 May:            Feed Me                                                 Venue: Salt Yard West  (Albuquerque, NM)
22 May:            Nick Warren    Support:  Michael Hooker, Nood          Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
26 May:            Midnight Tyrannosaurus                                                 Venue: Effex Nightclub (Albuquerque, NM)
26 May:            Flux Pavilion                                                 Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
27 May:            Bailo + Ricky Remedy                                                 Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
28 May:            Release After Dark:Duke Demont  Support:  Jur, Justin Irby   Venue: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)
28 & 29 May:            Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher      Support:  Loco Dice, Hot Since 82, Anna, Eli & Fur, Joshwa, Cloonee, Miane, Sosa                            Venue: Phoenix Raceway (Avondale)
28 May:            William Black                                                  Venue: HB Social Club (Honolulu, HI)
28 May:            Kill The Noise – Embrace Album Tour        Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
29 May:            Afrojack                                                 Venue: Maya Dayclub (Scottsdale)
30 May:            Benny Benassi                                                 Venue: Maya Dayclub (Scottsdale)


The full event calendar and links to support pages is included below. Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Instagram and Twitter at @RelentlessBeats and Facebook at www.facebook.com/RelentlessBeats

