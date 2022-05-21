A Jam-Packed Summer Presented by Relentless Beats

Relentless Beats, widely recognized as one of the Southwest’s most prolific independent promoters, recently announced its May schedule of events. Tearing through a massive Spring with such events as the inaugural Body Language Festival, PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit, which launched our spring concert series and included Deadbeats Arizona, BTSM: Once Upon a Time in Cyberworld, and culminating with the juggernaut that started this post-pandemic momentum almost a year ago – Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, Relentless Beats is ready to keep the party going.

Relentless Beats’ amazing events in May

May’s lineup includes performances by Bhaskar; Masego; Hotel Garuda; PhaseOne; MUST DIE!; BONNIE x CLYDE; Oliver Heldens; Feed Me; Nick Warren;Bailo; Ricky Remedy; Duke Dumont; Chris Lake; Fisher; William Black; Kill The Noise; Afrojack; Benny Benassi, and more. Relentless Beats shows include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Texas.

Schedule

19 May: Bhaskar Venue: Effex Nightclub (Albuquerque, NM)

20 May: Masego Venue: Bishop Museum (Honolulu, HI)

20 May: Hotel Garuda Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)

20 May: PhaseOne Support: Codd Dubz, Bainbridge Venue: Gentle Ben’s (Tucson)

20 May: MUST DIE! Support: Neon, Suzy, Multi8 Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)

20 May: Bonnie X Clyde Support: Paz Venue: Republic NOLA (New Orleans, LA)

21 May: Release After Dark: Oliver Heldens Support: Ekonovah Venue: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)

21 May: Bhaskar Support: Austin Feldman, Creepz Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)

21 May: PhaseOne Support: Codd Dubz, Bainbridge, District13 Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)

21 May: Feed Me Venue: Salt Yard West (Albuquerque, NM)

22 May: Nick Warren Support: Michael Hooker, Nood Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)

26 May: Midnight Tyrannosaurus Venue: Effex Nightclub (Albuquerque, NM)

26 May: Flux Pavilion Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)

27 May: Bailo + Ricky Remedy Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)

28 May: Release After Dark:Duke Demont Support: Jur, Justin Irby Venue: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)

28 & 29 May: Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher Support: Loco Dice, Hot Since 82, Anna, Eli & Fur, Joshwa, Cloonee, Miane, Sosa Venue: Phoenix Raceway (Avondale)

28 May: William Black Venue: HB Social Club (Honolulu, HI)

28 May: Kill The Noise – Embrace Album Tour Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)

29 May: Afrojack Venue: Maya Dayclub (Scottsdale)

30 May: Benny Benassi Venue: Maya Dayclub (Scottsdale)



The full event calendar and links to support pages is included below. Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Instagram and Twitter at @RelentlessBeats and Facebook at www.facebook.com/RelentlessBeats.