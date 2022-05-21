A Jam-Packed Summer Presented by Relentless Beats
Relentless Beats has plenty
Relentless Beats, widely recognized as one of the Southwest’s most prolific independent promoters, recently announced its May schedule of events. Tearing through a massive Spring with such events as the inaugural Body Language Festival, PHXLIGHTS: Altered Orbit, which launched our spring concert series and included Deadbeats Arizona, BTSM: Once Upon a Time in Cyberworld, and culminating with the juggernaut that started this post-pandemic momentum almost a year ago – Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher, Relentless Beats is ready to keep the party going.
Relentless Beats’ amazing events in May
May’s lineup includes performances by Bhaskar; Masego; Hotel Garuda; PhaseOne; MUST DIE!; BONNIE x CLYDE; Oliver Heldens; Feed Me; Nick Warren;Bailo; Ricky Remedy; Duke Dumont; Chris Lake; Fisher; William Black; Kill The Noise; Afrojack; Benny Benassi, and more. Relentless Beats shows include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Texas.
Schedule
19 May: Bhaskar Venue: Effex Nightclub (Albuquerque, NM)
20 May: Masego Venue: Bishop Museum (Honolulu, HI)
20 May: Hotel Garuda Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
20 May: PhaseOne Support: Codd Dubz, Bainbridge Venue: Gentle Ben’s (Tucson)
20 May: MUST DIE! Support: Neon, Suzy, Multi8 Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
20 May: Bonnie X Clyde Support: Paz Venue: Republic NOLA (New Orleans, LA)
21 May: Release After Dark: Oliver Heldens Support: Ekonovah Venue: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)
21 May: Bhaskar Support: Austin Feldman, Creepz Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
21 May: PhaseOne Support: Codd Dubz, Bainbridge, District13 Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
21 May: Feed Me Venue: Salt Yard West (Albuquerque, NM)
22 May: Nick Warren Support: Michael Hooker, Nood Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
26 May: Midnight Tyrannosaurus Venue: Effex Nightclub (Albuquerque, NM)
26 May: Flux Pavilion Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
27 May: Bailo + Ricky Remedy Venue: Darkstar (Tempe)
28 May: Release After Dark:Duke Demont Support: Jur, Justin Irby Venue: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)
28 & 29 May: Under Construction: Chris Lake b2b Fisher Support: Loco Dice, Hot Since 82, Anna, Eli & Fur, Joshwa, Cloonee, Miane, Sosa Venue: Phoenix Raceway (Avondale)
28 May: William Black Venue: HB Social Club (Honolulu, HI)
28 May: Kill The Noise – Embrace Album Tour Venue: Sunbar (Tempe)
29 May: Afrojack Venue: Maya Dayclub (Scottsdale)
30 May: Benny Benassi Venue: Maya Dayclub (Scottsdale)
The full event calendar and links to support pages is included below. Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Instagram and Twitter at @RelentlessBeats and Facebook at www.facebook.com/RelentlessBeats.