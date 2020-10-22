Relentless Beats Presents “RITUAL” on Halloween

Relentless Beats is back with a good time for party seekers with its Halloween celebratory event, RITUAL.

RITUAL will be Relentless Beats’ fourth pod concert since its launch earlier this month. With no sign of pausing any time soon, the latest event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Arizona Rawhide Event Center.

Attendees can dance the night away with Deorro, Party Favor, Wüki, and Electric Polar Bears providing the beats.

As with all of its pod concert series, Relentless Beats offers a safe way to return to raving while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Tickets start at $150 for parties of five with the option to include three others at the gate. The pods are 10′ by 8′ and are spaced by 6 feet from each other. Additionally, attendees can purchase both concessions and merchandise to have delivered to their pods.

And of course, to get into the spirit of the RITUAL Halloween, Relentless Beats encourages attendees to don costumes, so long as they do not interfere with the safety protocols in place.

For full safety guidelines and to purchase tickets, visit Relentless Beats’ website.

Relentless Beats also recently announced that NGHTMRE would be joining its pod concert series this Friday and Saturday. Previously, the EDM promoter premiered a successful first pod concert series event with Kayzo Doghouse, followed by Adventure Club Duality.