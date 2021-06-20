Relentless Beats Presents Summersesh, Featuring Steve Aoki

Hot on the heels of their latest show, Relentless Beats has just announced their latest addition to the Summer Concert series. This series will showcase the most significant stage production in Arizona and that Relentless Beats has ever created. In fact, the latest edition to the Relentless Beats Summer Concert Series is called “Summersesh”.

Headliners

As a precursor to the 4th of July holiday, Summersesh 2021, featuring Steve Aoki, with special guests Jauz; 4B b2b Saymyname; Lost Kings, and Nostalgix is coming to Rawhide Event Center Friday, July 02. Summersesh 2021 joins an already stacked series, including Excision (June 18 & 19); AREZZONA, featuring REZZ (July 03); Deadbeats, featuring Zeds Dead (July 10); and the Louis the Child Euphoria Tour (July 24). Steve Aoki is a renowned dj in the electronic music scene and is known for his crazy antics.

Additions

In addition to the continued top-notch talent and production values, the Relentless Beats team has upped the bar with new table experiences to give guests a more immersive and ever-changing opportunities unique to each show and featured artist. Guests will feel closer to the artist than ever before, with access in ways previously not available. General Admission tickets for Summersesh featuring Steve Aoki are on sale now, starting at $52.50, plus fees. VIP tickets with express entry, commemorative lanyard, access to VIP deck with premium bar, and lounge are available for $125.00, plus fees.

Visit the official website for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Also tay connected with Relentless Beats on Twitter and Facebook.