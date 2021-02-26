Relentless Beats Presents Waves as First International Event

Partnering with Pollen, the Arizona events promoter Relentless Beats takes its shows across borders and into Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with its first international event, Waves. Waves will take place across five days, from May 27 to May 31, 2021.

Relentless Beats has led the pack in transitioning to live entertainment amid COVID-19 concerns, offering the unique Pod Concert series that began in late 2020 and have continued through 2021. Now, continuing to appease fans with live entertainment experiences, the promoter is also crossing into a new path with Waves.

Showcasing talent across boats, pools, and nightclubs, attendees of the Waves experience can expect takeovers from all of Relentless Beats’ favorite events, including Decadence, Goldrush, Phoenix Lights, ORIGINS, and Weird & Wonderful.

In addition to announcing Waves’ arrival, Relentless Beats unveiled Phase 1 of its lineup to the destination event. Relentless Beats announced Fisher and Chris Lake as headliners. Meanwhile, 4B, BIJOU, Blossom, Dusty Cloud, GG Magree, Ghastly, Good Times Ahead, John Summit, Schade, Valentino Khan, Wüki, and more will make an appearance.

According to Pollen’s website, the packages offered will include hotel accommodations, and the ME Cabo hotel will act as the venue for Waves’ main events.

To view full details regarding Waves and to purchase packages, visit Pollen’s website.