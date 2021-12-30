EVENTS

Relentless Beats’ RBDeep Presents “Body Language” Festival

RBDeep's "Body Language" music festival will take place on the weekend of March 4 - 6, 2022 at the Rawhide Events Center.

Photo of Kenny Ngo Kenny Ngo Send an email 16 hours ago
Less than a minute
RBDeep Body Language Festival
Image Courtesy: Relentless Beats

In the spirit of letting your body do the talking, Relentless Beats’ sub-brand RBDeep presents Body Language, a brand new festival property catering to the growing demand for house, techno, and underground music. Taking place over three days, March 4- 6, 2022, at Rawhide Events Center, the event comes at the perfect time- shaking off the winter doldrums for a body-moving springtime lineup. This first-time festival features some of the world’s heaviest hitters in the underground and house music world, including world-renowned dance music pioneers Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, and Kaskade (redux).

Additional artists on the lineup include Dombresky b2b Noizu; Drezo; Eats Everything; Hannah Wants; Kasablanca; Kyle Watson; Malaa; Rebūke; Shiba San; Sohmi; Teenage Mutants; Township Rebellion, and Wax Motif. A massive phase 02 lineup will be announced in early 2022, featuring more of the hottest names in underground music, several that have never had a home in Arizona until now, to bolster this already stacked lineup.

Tickets for RBDeep’s “Body Language”

Body Language will feature three stages, next-level experiences, and production that has become a calling card for recent Relentless Beats events. Three-Day ticket options have already gone on sale since last week. All ticket types are available online at Body Language’s official website.

Body Language is produced by Relentless Beats and RBDeep. Visit the above-mentioned website for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Twitter and Instagram at @BodyLanguageAZ and Facebook. Body Language is an 18+ event.

Photo of Kenny Ngo

Kenny Ngo

Kenny is a passionate sports and music fan with soccer being his #1 sport and European (particularly French and Dutch) house music being his #1 genre. His favorite producers are Martin Solveig, Sebastian Ingrosso, Madeon, Tiesto, and Armin Van Buuren.

