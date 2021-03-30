Relentless Beats Returns With Easter Weekend Pod Concerts

Back with a series of concerts for Easter weekend, Relentless Beats returns with three nights of music alongside a stacked lineup. Relentless Beats extends this latest installment of pod concerts as the second series of 2021 following the success of its Heartbreakers and Lovemakers weekend.

Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Bandlez, and Volt start the series off on Thursday, April 1, as part of the DISCIPLE lineup. Meanwhile, Gareth Emery, Jason Ross, and Nurko will continue the series on Friday, April 2, as the performers of LIFELIGHT. Ending the series on a high note, Saturday, April 3, Krewella, K?D, and JVNA make appearances on the VISIONS lineup. With an impressive roster for each night, Relentless Beats offers three straight nights of nonstop hits of serotonin.

In October 2020, Relentless Beats created the pod concert series as the solution to live events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its introduction, the events promoter has continuously offered an impressive slew of events for Arizona party goers.

Complying with the usual standards, attendees of the pod concerts can safely gather in 10 by 8 feet socially distanced pods. Additionally, patrons can order merchandise and concessions directly to their pods.

For further details regarding the Easter weekend pod concert series and to purchase tickets, visit Relentless Beats’ website.