Relentless Beats’ “Ritual” Extends to Friday and Sunday

Relentless Beats‘ special Halloween extravaganza, “Ritual“, has extended to Friday and Sunday. Ritual was originally a one-day event for just Halloween night. However, due to the high demand for the event, Relentless Beats decided to include two extra days for Ritual.

Not only will EDM fans get to head-bang on Halloween night in their costumes, but they can now do it on the day before and the day after. The location for the additional days, October 30th and November 1st, is still the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, Arizona. Here are the lineups for the now-official three-day Ritual.

Relentless Beats’ Ritual lineups on Halloween weekend

Ritual’s October 30th event is titled “Night of Mischief”, the original Halloween event is simply called “Halloween Night”, and the November 1st event is named “Day of the Dead” after the Mexican holiday “Dia de los Muertos”. Here are the lineups for the festival.

Friday, October 30: Borgore, Monxx, Carbin, Medicine Mike

Saturday, October 31 (Original Halloween lineup): Deorro, Party Favor, Wüki, Electric Polar Bears

Sunday, November 1: Claptone, Moon Boots, Noizu, Black V Neck, Ghost Effect

Socially-distanced pods

Fans will be able to enjoy a socially distanced experience in their pods. They can purchase pods for parties of five starting at $150 plus fees, with the option to add three others at the gate. In fact, each pod is 10’ by 8’, distanced 6’ from the next. Additionally, fans can order concessions and merchandise through a system that delivers them directly to the fans.

Safety protocols and guidelines

While costumes are allowed and most definitely encouraged, they will not replace the safety protocols. and Relentless Beats will continue to follow state, federal, and CDC guidelines for outdoor gatherings. Furthermore, there will be health checks, facemask requirements, hand-wash and sanitation stations, and social distancing available at the Rawhide Event Center.

Purchasing tickets for Ritual

Finally, you can still purchase tickets for the three-day festival. Click on the hyperlinks to purchase tickets for the Friday event, the Saturday event, and the Sunday event of Relentless Beats’ Ritual. To find out more up-to-date information about Ritual, visit Relentless Beats’ official website.