Relentless Beats Summer Concert Series is Full of Heat

Relentless Beats will ensure every concertgoer will have a great time from start to finish at any event they attend this summer

Kicking off their summer concert series, Relentless Beats is on a roll. So far, I’ve attended the Chris Lake b2b Fisher event as well the Deadmau5 show. I was highly impressed with what I’ve witnessed so far.

Both shows are just the beginning of Arizona’s first pod-free events. It’s clear to me the brand is back, and back to make waves with a killer lineup, visuals and sound, to boot. Their stage structure and lasers, coupled with state-of-the-art visuals, is only a sign of greater things to come.

Artists Featured

This two-month Long Concert Series Features: deadmau5, Tiësto, Excision, REZZ, Zeds Dead, Louis the Child, and more. This series also features the largest festival stag production in Arizona, to date.

“We knew when we welcomed our fans back, we had to take this to the next level,” says Relentless Beats founder Thomas Turner. “While most fans are just excited to get out and enjoy music, we needed to remind people just exactly what Relentless Beats is capable of and what they can look forward to in the future. This is only the beginning.”

New Additions

Additionally, Relentless Beats is going above and beyond to provide an unforgettable experience for attendees attending the Summer Concert Series. With an immersive experience unique to each show and featured artist, guests will be able to be closer to the artist than ever before. The announced summer concert series calendar and links to support pages are included below. Visit Relentless Beats’ official website for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Twitter and Facebook as well.

Concert Dates

29-May:          Fisher x Chris Lake: Under Construction                                 

             Support:  Testpilot, John Summit, Dani Deahl
30-May:           Fisher x Chris Lake: Under Construction
                                                Support:  Dubfire, Lee Foss + Anabel Englund, Sohmi

04-June:          deadmau5: Unplugged
                                                Support:  Nero, Spencer Brown, Speaker Honey, Lamorn

05-June:          Back to Business, featuring Tiësto
                                                Support:  Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury, BIJOU, Ship Wrek

18-June:          Excision
                                                Support:  Svdden Death, Riot Ten, Boogie T, Kompany, Calcium, Jessica Audiffred

19-June:          Excision
                                                Support:  Sullivan King, Wooli, Dion Timmer, HE$H, Vampa, Hi I’m Ghost

03-July:           AREZZONA, featuring REZZ
                                                Support:  G Jones, CharlesTheFirst, Of The Trees, Youms

10-July:           Deadbeats Arizona, featuring Zeds Dead
                                                Support:  Subtronics, Rusko, Dirt Monkey, Lick, Level Up, Chiief

24-July:           Louis The Child Euphoria Tour
                                                Support:  Jai Wolf (DJ Set), K Flay, ilo ilo, and a Louis The Child playground set

* Schedule subject to change.

