Relentless Beats Features NGHTMRE at Next Event

Relentless Beats continues its charged return to live events with NGHTMRE headlining its next pod concert.

At the beginning of this month, Kayzo Doghouse brought the heavy bass as the kickoff pod concert. Following this success, Adventure Club Duality occurred just this weekend. Now, NGHTMRE will round off the month of October 2020 on the 23rd and 24th at the Rawhide Event Center.

His performance will include openings from Black:AM on both days. Friday will see features from EPROM and Kompany, while Kai Wachi and SubDocta will open on Saturday.

The pods comply with social distance standards and start at $125 plus fees for parties of fives with the option to include three others at the gate. Pods are 10′ by 8′ and are also separated by 6 feet. Fans can enjoy concessions and merchandise delivered directly to their pods.

Following safety conducts, NGHTMRE’s Relentless Beats event will abide by guidelines provided on a state and federal level. People should follow those guidelines alongside the CDC guidelines for outdoor gatherings as well. The event will require health checks, face masks, and social distancing compliance. Additionally, Relentless Beats will offer hand-wash and sanitation stations at the event.

Full details about the event along with tickets to purchase are available on Relentless Beats’ website.

