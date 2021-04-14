Same Same But Different Festival Announces 2021 Return

Same Same But Different is California’s first camping, music and arts festival to announce its return for 2021. The festival will now occur o September 9 – 12, 2021 after having to cancel last year’s festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking place in scenic Lake Perris, CA, Same Same But Different is a multi-genre, four stage music and arts festival built to celebrate what makes us all different and unique.

Same Same But Different in the COVID-19 Era

In addition to amplifying safety procedures, Same Same But Different will be limiting capacity to 2,500 guests and will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test (taken within the last seven days) upon arrival and before entering the festival gates. If neither of those are available, the festival will have rapid tests available for purchase at the gate. The musical lineup is carefully curated and meant to take festival goers out of their comfort zones and challenge them to immerse themselves into new genres, ranging from folk/Americana to funk, reggae to electronic and more.

Lineup

The lineup this year includes powerful and diverse acts like Big Gigantic, STS9, Clozee, The Polish Ambassador, LSDREAM, Boombox, The Motet, Dirtwire, J. Worra, Moontricks and more. “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re so excited to finally offer our attendees the best Same Same But Different experience yet,” said Brad Sweet, Co-Producer with Same Same But Different. “We have an amazing lineup this year! We’re excited we can host talent like Big Gigantic in Southern California after they had to postpone their Los Angeles show in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The festival’s beautiful setting

This year’s Same Same But Different will be an amazing opportunity for festival goers to enjoy the outdoors, listen to talented musicians perform live and spend time with friends – all things that have been missing for over a year now.”In its third year, Same Same But Different will return to the picturesque Lake Perris Recreational Campgrounds, located just an hour east from Los Angeles and 90 minutes north-east of San Diego. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore 3.5 million square feet of one of Southern California’s most beautiful campgrounds, swim in the lake, boat, take part in yoga and meditation workshops, hike the trails of the park, and of course, enjoy the world-class talent on stage.

More information

The festival will also feature delicious food trucks, a beachside bar, live painters, arts and crafts workshops and two Floatopia Day Parties on the beach. Tickets will go on sale April 9 at 1 p.m. PST and will range from $185 to $225 which provides access for one attendee to the four-day festival and includes camping amenities. This year, SSBD will be accepting cryptocurrency as payment for tickets, in addition to all other forms of payment. The festival is also committed to planting five trees for every ticket purchased through Eden Reforestation Project. All tickets will be refundable up until the day of the event for those that are sick or may have been exposed. For more information about Same Same But Different Music Festival and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ssbdfest.com.