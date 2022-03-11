Sander van Doorn Ensured a Festive Mood at Audio SF

Sander van Doorn is one of the world’s top Dutch house DJs/producers for the past couple decades. With styles ranging from tech house to progressive house from the 2000s and from electro house to mainstream EDM in the 2010s, Sander van Doorn has always known to provide fantastic performances for his fans wherever he goes. Whether if it’s a large music festival like EDC or at a prestigious nightclub like Amnesia in Ibiza, the global house star would make sure that the fans will enjoy his performances from start to finish.

One of his performances occurred a couple weeks on February 20, 2022 at Audio SF in San Francisco. His live performance at Audio SF was part of a 15-stop North American tour, which will conclude later this month at Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Here is a review of the Dutch house maestro’s memorable performance at Audio SF on Feb. 20, 2022. Also, after reading this review, check out One EDM’s exclusive interview with Sander van Doorn back in 2020.

Sander van Doorn Headlined Day Party at Audio SF

The show that Sander van Doorn headlined at Audio SF was a “Day Party”, which was perfect for the fans attending since the next day was a national holiday, Presidents’ Day. One cool feature about this Day Party is that Audio SF is famous for having wonderful skylights on the ceiling that illuminate the environment. Furthermore, Audio SF has leaf branches that decorate the ceiling, which also gives out that tropical party vibe. Before the house superstar arrived to the decks, the show started off with outstanding sets from the opening acts, Alma and Alistair James.

When Sander van Doorn came out, the crowd cheered with great delight. The crowd at Audio SF danced immediately as the rhythm began coming out from the decks. Whether if it’s his signature house style or his innovative trance style, as displayed by his trance alter-ego, “Purple Haze“, Sander kept the crowd grooving from beginning to end. All tracks from “Need to Feel Loved” and “Feels Like Summer” were equally greeted with excitement at Audio SF. One can only imagine how the atmosphere at Ultra Music Festival when the house maestro will play those songs.

Upcoming tour dates

As of this writing, Sander van Doorn will perform at Enso in Vancouver on March 18. Afterwards, he will conclude his North American tour at Ultra Music Festival where he will perform at the ASOT Stage on March 25. After that, he will fly down to South America where he will perform at One Carnival Place in La Estrella, Colombia. Check out his official website for more details; he still has the power to get everyone dancing no matter their moods.