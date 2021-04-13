Seismic Dance Event Lineup for Upcoming Festival in Austin

Pushing the needle forward in a safe and socially distanced manner, Seismic Dance Event continues to prep for its return on the weekend of May 21 – 23, 2021, at a new 7-acre venue located in close proximity to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Early in the year, Seismic announced a soul-churning lineup that led to much speculation to its breakdown. Well-balanced and an equal opportunity for underground, house, and techno fans everywhere, the artist-by-day lineup are as follows:

FRIDAY: Claude VonStroke; Deep Dish (Dubfire + Sharam); DJ Chus; Guy Gerber; John Summit; Lee Foss; Mathame; Sacha Robotti; Spencer Brown; Township Rebellion, and Westend.

SATURDAY: Anabel Englund; Artbeat; B&E; Barbuto; Black v Neck; Blond:Ish; Bob Moses (Club set); Nicole Moudaber;

Öona Dahl; Sidepiece; The Martinez Brothers; Walker & Royce, and Yokoo.

SUNDAY: Charlotte de Witte; Enrico Sangiuliano; Jonas Rathsman; Kevin Knapp; Kivi; Lucati; Phantoms (DJ set); Rebūke; Reinier Zonneveld (Live); Steve Darko; Tchami; The Sponges, and Woo York.

Seismic Dance Event promises to be a safe festival for all

In a climate where the primary draw is not only who will be playing but what steps will be taken to keep fans safe, Seismic Dance Event has followed closely the necessary mandates set forth by the state of Texas and CDC on outdoor gatherings.

Partnering with a team of leading public safety experts dedicated to a safe experience for our fans, artists, and staff, Seismic Dance Event will implement increased sanitization protocols, cashless points of sale, and masks/face coverings at all times. Additionally, all attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination uploaded prior to the event or a negative COVID-19 test result for those not yet vaccinated. These tests will be performed onsite by Seismic’s health and safety partners prior to entry. Through these safety mitigation steps, fans will be able to navigate freely throughout the event grounds.

General Admission and VIP weekend passes for Seismic Dance Event are already sold out. The last remaining single-day GA tickets are available in limited quantities for $149 before fees. All details, ticket types, and payment options are available online by clicking on this link. Seismic Dance Event is an 18+ event.



Seismic Dance Event is produced by RealMusic Events. Visit Seismic Dance Event’s official website for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Instagram @SeismicDanceEvent, Twitter @SeismicTX, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SeismicDanceEvent.