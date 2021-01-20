Seismic Dance Event to Return in 2021 + Lineup

Seismic Dance Event announces the return of its 2021 edition festival, Seismic 3.3, extending the event to three days and hosting it at a new venue.

RealMusic Events, the event production company behind Seismic, postponed two of Seismic’s events last year, alongside numerous other music festivals doing the same, in consideration of COVID-19.

Despite the setbacks caused by COVID-19 in the live entertainment space, RealMusic Events is quickly moving forward to compensate for the lack of action last year, adding an additional day to Seismic’s duration and changing the scenery. Now, the event will take place May 21-23, 2021.

While RealMusic Events has not specified the event’s venue, the company shared that Seismic’s new location will be near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at a 7-acre venue.

RealMusic Events co-founder Kelly Gray said, “Seismic has always been an intimate boutique festival which is so crucial for that really special niche vibe, but it also plays in our favor in terms of the feasibility of our event taking place in May.”

Safety

With safety as a top priority, RealMusic Events states that it will follow both the Texas and CDC guidelines for outdoor gatherings, and will also include health checks, facemask requirements, touch-point hand-wash and sanitation stations, and social distancing.

Seismic Dance Event’s 2021 Lineup

The festival lineup includes a full list of underground, house, and techno artists.

“We’re so excited to finally reveal the Seismic Dance Event 3.3 lineup that we’ve worked so hard on. It is our best yet and should help our fans dance out all their frustrations from the past year,” RealMusic Events co-founder Andrew Parsons noted.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit the music festival’s website.