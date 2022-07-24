Sigala Entranced 1015 Folsom Attendees With an Awesome Set

Sigala, the UK Electro-House/Dance-Pop DJ/Producer, is currently one of dance music’s top artists. The artist recently released his latest track, “Stay The Night” featuring vocalist Talia Mar. That track was one of the popular singles that Sigala played on his show at 1015 Folsom on Friday, July 15.

1015 Folsom is not only of San Franciso’s most popular nightclubs, it is also one of the world’s top-quality clubs for electronic music. It has hosted various stars such as Claptone, Oliver Heldens, and Alok. Here is a little review of Sigala’s fantastic set at San Francisco’s 1015 Folsom on July 15.

Image Courtesy: 1015 Folsom

1015 Folsom provided another great night of music

Upon arrival to the 1015 Folsom club, one might notice a very chill crowd at first. The crowd for Sigala’s show at 1015 Folsom is low-key excited for the arrival of one of electronic music’s up-and-coming superstars, especially since Sigala is the same artist whose debut album, Brighter Days, was the highest-charting album in 2018 and achieved a BRIT-certified breakthrough record with 140k+ sales in the UK. The crowd inside 1015 Folsom contained amazing people from various walks of life and diverse backgrounds, even people who have never attended a nightclub that is mostly popular for electronic music before.

Before Sigala came on stage, the opening acts were LOV3L3SS and King Topher. The two opening acts produced fantastic sets that got the crowd dancing enthusiastically since the club’s first hour of operation in the night. When Sigala arrived to the decks, the crowd cheered as they knew that the show was going to heat up even more.

Sigala turned up the heat at 1015 Folsom

Sigala played his singles from Brighter Days and other memorable releases, some songs from his upcoming album Every Cloud (one of them being the aforementioned “Stay The Night”), and also fantastic remixes of popular dance tracks. Particularly when Sigala played remixes of popular dance classics such as “Music Sounds Better With You” and “Calabria”, the crowd delightfully roared as they danced from the remix’s beginning to end.

Even when Sigala played more recent releases like “Stay The Night” and his first single of 2022, “Melody”, the crowd nonetheless enjoyed the show throughout the night until it ended near the 3 a.m. mark. Sigala’s exciting performance proved why 1015 Folsom remains a global destination for all dance music fans to check out whenever they visit San Francisco. Concurrently, the show at 1015 Folsom showed why Sigala is an artist who is continuing to move to the top of the dance music charts and probably, he’ll get to be a headliner of his own at a major international music festival.