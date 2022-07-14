Sigala Will Produce a Phenomenal Set in SF on July 15

Sigala, currently one of the world’s top ranking dance music DJs/producers, will make his appearance in San Francisco this weekend. Sigala, whose debut album Brighter Days became the highest-charting dance debut album of 2018 and achieved a BRIT-certified breakthrough record with 140k+ sales in the UK alone, will headline at 1015 Folsom, one of San Francisco’s most popular nightclubs and one of the most renowned in the electronic music world. For anyone who would like to see Sigala produce what may be a fantastic world-class set at 1015 Folsom, purchase the tickets by clicking on this link.

The upcoming show at 1015 Folsom, as well as future upcoming shows in the US, follows up on Sigala’s successful release of his latest track, “Stay The Night”. This vibrant track features the passionate vocals of fellow British artist Talia Mar and the duo released a music video for the track last month. View the upbeat, energetic music video by clicking here. Or, listen to the track from the Spotify link below.

About “Stay The Night”, the latest track from Sigala

Before the music video of “Stay The Night” came out last month, the track officially released on May 20, 2022. Sigala provided rhythms that can remind fans of old-school, mid-to-late 90s Eurodance that would have fans dancing from the first second of the track to the last. Additionally, the vocals of Talia Mar enhanced the beats with dance moves that matched perfectly in sync.

The track is also going to feature of Sigala’s upcoming album, Every Cloud. The album’s release date will be announced very soon and fans cannot wait to hear more amazing tracks from the UK DJ who continues to rack in success with every track he releases.

Sigala’s success over the past couple years

“Stay The Night” comes as Sigala’s second release in 2022, steadily following on from the successful release of all-star tune “Melody”. The release of “Melody” came off of a busy yet successful 2021 where he returned to the live club scene after the delays of the pandemic.

After a summer of festival sets, which included headlining Boardmasters’ dance stage, Sigala went on to play in front of thousands of fans across his sold-out North American tour. He appeared for shows at New York’s Marquee and completing a residency at Elia Beach Club in Las Vegas. He then returned to continue his ever-popular UK tour of “Sigalaland” shows, which culminated in a Christmas special at Ministry of Sound.

Summer of 2022

Fast forward to July 2022, Sigala’s collaborative release of “Stay The Night” with Talia Mar leaves fans wanting for more. This is why the upcoming release of his second album, Ever Cloud, may get everyone enjoying every track from start to finish, just like 2018’s Brighter Days album. After headlining at 1015 Folsom on July 15, Sigala will produce at Boston’s Sky Live club the next evening.

Afterwards, he will return to England to perform at Loosefest in Newcastle on the weekend of July 30-31 and then he will return to the US by headlining at Chicago’s Prism on August 6. Finally, he will return to England once more to headline Norwich’s Sundown Festival on the weekend of September 2-4 and is later scheduled to perform at Electric Brixton on October 28.